Emily Ratajkowski's Plunging Minidress Wasn't Even the Sexiest Part of Her Outfit

When it comes to after-dark dressing, nothing beats a super sexy stiletto.



Just ask Emily Ratajkowski, who took the already risqué shoe to a whole other level while attending in the Kerastase Pop Party photocall at Centre Pompidou in Paris on Thursday evening. At the event, EmRata stepped out in a pair of red satin sky-high heels with sparkly straps that resembled a snake and wrapped around her legs. Carrying on the red hot theme, Emily teamed the stilettos with a plunging minidress in the same bold color. The dress's extreme V-neck traveled down to her midriff and was complemented by long, layered silver chain necklaces.



Ratajkowski styled her brunette hair in loose waves that highlighted her cheekbone-grazing curtain bangs, and she finished off her beauty look with a nude lip, smoky eye makeup, and fluffy brows.

Last night's outing came just hours after Emily's wide-ranging interview for Harper's Bazaar dropped. In the magazine, the model spoke about motherhood, her signature brand of sexy, and got candid about her split from Sebastian Bear-McClard. “I feel all the emotions,” she said of her divorce. “I feel anger, sadness. I feel excitement. I feel joy. I feel levity. Every day is different. The only good thing I know is that I’m feeling all those things, which is nice because it makes me believe that I’ll be okay.”