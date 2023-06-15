Emily Ratajkowski's Model-Off-Duty Look Included a Plunging Halter Top and Unbuttoned Low-Rise Jeans

A masterclass in street style.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Published on June 15, 2023
Emily Ratajkowski New York City Walking Dog in Halter Top and Low-Rise Jeans
The streets of New York City are practically Emily Ratajkowski's runway. Nearly every day, the local steps out to run errands in the perfect model-off duty OOTDs. As the heat index starts to climb in the city, EmRata has made breezy halter tops her go-to summer staple — fashionable and functional.

While typically a job for most celebrity assistants, the podcast host was spotted taking her dog, Colombo, for a walk on Thursday. Instead of the sweats, bike shorts, or leggings us common everyday folk would slip on to let the pup out, EmRata wore an early 2000s-inspired 'fit that included a plunging blue graphic halter top with words scrawled across the fabric paired with baggy low-rise, dark-wash jeans that folded down to create an unbuttoned effect.

Emily Ratajkowski New York City Walking Dog in Halter Top and Low-Rise Jeans

She added white sneakers (she is walking a dog, after all), and accessorized with layered necklaces, a gold ring, and silver wire-frame glasses. Her hair was worn straight with forehead-skimming fringe.

Earlier this week, EmRata's errand running look was slightly more dressed up and swapped out the Y2K model off-duty vibe for a hipster aesthetic that included a large pendant necklace, black halter top, tea-length silk skirt, and brown suede cowboy boots (arguably summer's hottest trend).

Emily Ratajkowski New York City Black Halter Top, Maxiskirt, and Statement Necklace

Whether she's on the street, the catwalk, or runway, EmRata never misses when it comes to fashion. Even earlier this month, the model wore the lowest low-rise sheer skirt and matching crop top with knee-high boots and a choker with an amber and gold pendant.

