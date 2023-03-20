Emily Ratajkowski Debuted a Pixie Haircut While Modeling a See-Through Top

There's nothing she can't pull off.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
Published on March 20, 2023 @ 02:25PM
Emily Ratajkowski
Photo:

Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski is no stranger to modeling sexy outfits — whether she's sporting sheer Tory Burch looks or wearing nothing but stockings. So, her latest Instagram post wouldn't be anything out of the ordinary — if it weren't for the fact that she traded in her long hair for a choppy pixie cut.

On Monday, EmRata shared some behind-the-scenes snaps from her photo shoot with Pop in the form of a photo dump. In the first slide, the model lounged on a bed in a sheer white shirt, matching fishnet pants with cutouts along the side, and ivory pointy-toe pumps. In another shot, Ratajkowski freed the nipple in a sexy blue see-through outfit. Other images captured her curled up on the bed and gave an extreme close-up look at the back of one of the outfits. Throughout the carousel, her hair (or, most likely, a wig) was styled in a tousled, spiky pixie haircut.

She simply captioned the post with the publication's Instagram handle.

Emily Ratajkowski Pixie Cut

Emily Ratajkowski/Instagram

On the cover, which was posted to the outlet's Instagram, Ratajkowski held an oversized T-shirt against her chest, though she seemingly wore nothing underneath the article of clothing.

Last week, EmRata opted for another see-through look at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar after-party. She wore a sheer Feben gown with braided detailing along her chest. She ditched a bra and only wore underwear underneath. Her hair was pulled into a very tight top-knot bun.

