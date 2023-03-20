Celebrity Emily Ratajkowski Emily Ratajkowski Debuted a Pixie Haircut While Modeling a See-Through Top There's nothing she can't pull off. By Tessa Petak Tessa Petak Instagram Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on March 20, 2023 @ 02:25PM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty Images Emily Ratajkowski is no stranger to modeling sexy outfits — whether she's sporting sheer Tory Burch looks or wearing nothing but stockings. So, her latest Instagram post wouldn't be anything out of the ordinary — if it weren't for the fact that she traded in her long hair for a choppy pixie cut. On Monday, EmRata shared some behind-the-scenes snaps from her photo shoot with Pop in the form of a photo dump. In the first slide, the model lounged on a bed in a sheer white shirt, matching fishnet pants with cutouts along the side, and ivory pointy-toe pumps. In another shot, Ratajkowski freed the nipple in a sexy blue see-through outfit. Other images captured her curled up on the bed and gave an extreme close-up look at the back of one of the outfits. Throughout the carousel, her hair (or, most likely, a wig) was styled in a tousled, spiky pixie haircut. She simply captioned the post with the publication's Instagram handle. Emily Ratajkowski/Instagram On the cover, which was posted to the outlet's Instagram, Ratajkowski held an oversized T-shirt against her chest, though she seemingly wore nothing underneath the article of clothing. Last week, EmRata opted for another see-through look at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar after-party. She wore a sheer Feben gown with braided detailing along her chest. She ditched a bra and only wore underwear underneath. Her hair was pulled into a very tight top-knot bun.