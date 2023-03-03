Emily Ratajkowski Just Wore a Phallic Plant As a Top

Your spring muse.

By
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan is a writer reporting on all things fashion and entertainment.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on March 3, 2023 @ 09:30AM
EmRata Loewe

When it comes to Emily Ratajkowski’s fashion range, the sky’s the limit — from sheer dresses to underboob-baring crop tops and sweats, the supermodel can really do it all. And her most recent look proved she can pull off literally anything (or lack thereof). 

On Friday, EmRata sat front row in a rather bold and quirky choice of a top at the Loewe fall-winter 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week. For the occasion, she made a fashion statement by wearing a giant anthurium plant as a shirt, and teamed the green and pink makeshift top with baggy low-rise trousers, simple nude sandals, and a black clutch.

Beauty-wise, she styled her dark hair into a gently tousled updo with face-framing bangs, while her glam was kept neutral with golden undertones. 

Ahead of her Parisian fashion tour de force, Ratajkowski made headlines for celebrating Valentine’s Day in the most unconventional (yet totally on-brand) way: posing naked on Instagram. But the catch, she hard-launched her relationship with her rumored new boyfriend comedian Eric André in the process. While rumors swirled about a possible romance between the two, thanks to their New York strolls and courtside appearances, André seemingly confirmed the speculation by posting a photo to his Instagram Story of himself and Ratajkowski's reflection in a mirror behind him —wearing nothing but a red mesh bra.

Emily Ratajkowski Eric Andre

Getty Images

The photo came after a source told Page Six that the pair “looked like they were having a nice chat" during a dinner at Via Carota and that "they were both laughing and smiling.”

Related Articles
Halsey
Halsey Matched Her New Green Bob to Her Cutout Leather Bra Top
Eva Longoria All-Black Look Paris Fashion Week
Eva Longoria Paired Her Fringed Crop Top With a Trench Coat and Massive Platform Heels
Ciara Paris Fashion Week 2023
Ciara Went Pantsless in a Chunky Sweater That Had More Holes Than Knit
Lily Collins Bangs
Lily Collins Says Her Bangs Are Here to Stay
Julia Fox
Julia Fox Wore a Minidress Made Entirely Out of Belts
Olivia Rodrigo at Billboards
Olivia Rodrigo’s Y2K Red Carpet Look Included a Leather Tube Top and Low-Rise Pants
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Paired Her Itty-Bitty Black Bikini With This Throwback Y2K Accessory
Paco Rabanne Paris Fashion Week
Halsey Combined a Slinky Futuristic Dress With a Grandmacore Staple at Paco Rabanne
Alo Yoga CPC - Sale up to 41% off
Emily Ratajkowski and Kendall Jenner Turn to This Yoga Brand on Repeat, and So Many Styles Are on Major Sale
Kate Middleton Fascinator Hat
Kate Middleton Wore One of Her Signature Outfit Formulas for an Appearance With Prince William
Alexandra Daddario Dior Fashion Show 2023
Alexandra Daddario Mashed Up Corsets and Coven-Ready Fashion at Paris Fashion Week
Dua Lipa Saint Laurent 2023 Show
Dua Lipa's 'Matrix'-Inspired Outfit Included a Hood and Glamorous Sunglasses
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Sarah Michelle Gellar Wore Cape Pants and a Plain White T-Shirt
Charlize Theron Dior Fashion Show 2023
Charlize Theron's Full Fringe Dress Gave a Sneaky Peek of Her Sheer Skirt
Gigi Hadid on Jimmy Fallon
Gigi Hadid Paired a Futuristic Hooded Leather Jacket With Matching Pantaboots
Suki Waterhouse Glitter Boots
Suki Waterhouse Styled Her Winter White Outfit With Glittery, Hot Pink Knee-High Boots