Emily Ratajkowski Just Wore a Phallic Plant As a Top

When it comes to Emily Ratajkowski’s fashion range, the sky’s the limit — from sheer dresses to underboob-baring crop tops and sweats, the supermodel can really do it all. And her most recent look proved she can pull off literally anything (or lack thereof).

On Friday, EmRata sat front row in a rather bold and quirky choice of a top at the Loewe fall-winter 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week. For the occasion, she made a fashion statement by wearing a giant anthurium plant as a shirt, and teamed the green and pink makeshift top with baggy low-rise trousers, simple nude sandals, and a black clutch.

Beauty-wise, she styled her dark hair into a gently tousled updo with face-framing bangs, while her glam was kept neutral with golden undertones.

Ahead of her Parisian fashion tour de force, Ratajkowski made headlines for celebrating Valentine’s Day in the most unconventional (yet totally on-brand) way: posing naked on Instagram. But the catch, she hard-launched her relationship with her rumored new boyfriend comedian Eric André in the process. While rumors swirled about a possible romance between the two, thanks to their New York strolls and courtside appearances, André seemingly confirmed the speculation by posting a photo to his Instagram Story of himself and Ratajkowski's reflection in a mirror behind him —wearing nothing but a red mesh bra.

Getty Images

The photo came after a source told Page Six that the pair “looked like they were having a nice chat" during a dinner at Via Carota and that "they were both laughing and smiling.”

