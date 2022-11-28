Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson Seemingly Confirm Dating Rumors at a Knicks Game

Courtside official.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Published on November 28, 2022 @ 07:52AM
Emily Ratajkowski Pete Davidson
Photo:

Getty

Weeks after first sparking dating rumors, Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson made their public debut in one of the most public places possible — at a Knicks game in New York's Madison Square Garden. 

Appearing to confirm that there's at least something going on between the two, EmRata and Pete sat next to each other courtside while they exchanged laughs and adoring gazes throughout the game. And at one point, they were even featured on the Jumbotron for the packed arena to witness their cuteness.  

Couple or not, the pair were stylishly in sync with coordinating casual courtside looks. Emily, for her part, wore a cropped brown North Face puffer and light-wash jeans that she tucked into her knee-high snakeskin boots. Pete matched her cozy aesthetic in a navy blue tracksuit, which he accessorized with a pair of oversized sunglasses. 

According to sources, Pete and Emily have "gone on a few dates," but things aren't official. "Emily has been seeing Pete and thinks he is super charismatic, funny, and a good rebound. It is casual between them, but she likes that they're comfortable with each other, and have a good time together," one insider told Entertainment Tonight. "Things are going well for her." 

Emily filed for divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard this September, while Pete split from Kim Kardashian a month earlier in August. 

