Emily Ratajkowski Wore a Cheeky Orange Bikini to Announce Her New Swimwear Collab

Featuring the steamiest shower shoot, ever.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
Published on May 18, 2023 @ 05:23PM
emily ratajkowski photoshoot shower swimsuit
Photo:

Instagram/emrata

As the figurative reigning queen of sexy swimwear looks (and the literal owner of the swimwear brand, Inamorata), it was not only natural but expected that Emily Ratajkowski would kick off the season by blessing our feeds with a fresh drop of bikini inspo. What was less expected, however? The fact that the supermodel’s latest offering included her steamiest swimsuit snaps, maybe ever — not that we’re complaining.

On Thursday, Ratajowksi celebrated nearing the week’s end by announcing her swimwear brand’s latest collaboration with clothing brand Mirror Palais on Instagram (available May 26). Instead of just sticking with a regular advertisement or turning to a celeb-loved notes app screenshot to break the news, the model did what she does best by slipping into one of the line’s new offerings — an orange thong string bikini littered with gold beads — to partake in a steamy shower photo shoot. EmRata skipped any accessories to let the suit take center stage, and she wore her signature brunette hair down in soft waves with a middle part.

“@inamoratawoman x @mirrorpalais,” she simply captioned the dump.

While the A-lister opted to keep the post’s caption short and sweet on her personal page, Mirror Palais’s founder, Marcelo Gaia, dove more into the meaning behind the collab when sharing the news on his brand’s account.

emily ratajkowski swimsuit shower

instagram/emrata

After expressing his love for his family’s Brazilian heritage, Gaia added, “I have a deep admiration and respect for Emily and am so honored to share a piece of this beautiful culture with her, and her first caipirinha de maracujá. I hope you guys love this collection we designed together as much as we do. Thank you to both the Mirror Palais and Inamorata teams for bringing our vision to life. 🤍🇧🇷”

