Emily Ratajkowski Welcomed NYFW in a Completely Sheer Cowl Neck Minidress With Nothing But a Black Thong

During any Fashion Week, Emily Ratajkowski and her fashion game are always sure to show up and out. From phallic plants as tops to super-sexy versions of the MBD, she’s never been one to shy away from a daring look — and New York Fashion Week is no different.

Case in point? For the return of NYFW, EmRata slipped into a real ‘90s gem (the cowl-neck mini) while sitting front row at Naomi Campbell x PrettyLittleThing’s runway show on Tuesday. Modeling a completely sheer mustard yellow minidress with a super plunging cowl neck, EmRata went sans a bra and opted for nothing but a black thong underneath. She rounded out her flirty minidress with black strappy sandals, an itty-bitty black handbag, and gold hoop earrings.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Beauty-wise, she wore her hair down straight and parted in the middle with tousled forehead fringe and donned lots of bronzer with a glossy pink lip.

Her appearance comes just a day after she spoke with Vogue about her upcoming capsule collection with AG Denim. The model and mother, who is no stranger to breaking fashion rules (see: the countless times she's freed the nipple in everyday life), is focusing on “wilding out right now a bit" when it comes to getting dressed.

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

“I think that fashion really used to intimidate me. I felt like there were rules that I didn’t understand,” she told the publication. “The rules are meant to be broken, once you understand the rules then you can have fun. I think I also, in general, take it less seriously than I ever did before. I’m less afraid of risk.”

