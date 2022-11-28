Emily Ratajkowski Wore This Rare, ‘It’ Girl-Approved Puffer While Out With Pete Davidson

All eyes were on Emily Ratajkowski and rumored beau Pete Davidson when the couple recently made their debut at a Knicks game in New York. And of course, EmRata wore something eye-catching for the occasion: A rare North Face puffer that made waves just a few years ago when Kendall Jenner wore it herself.

The brand’s coveted 1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket in dark oak was the talk of TikTok when Jenner wore it in 2019; so much so that it ended up selling out, leaving shoppers feverishly frequenting Depop to find one. Now that Ratajkowski has stepped out in it, we don’t doubt that this will happen yet again. The ‘It’ girl-approved jacket — which Hailey Bieber also wore earlier this month — is warm and durable, but most importantly, it’s incredibly stylish. From the puffy silhouette to the rich brown shade to the just-right cropped fit, the jacket simply emanates everything that is “in” right now.

While it rings in at a pricey $320, there’s good news — you can snag the jacket on sale for 25 percent off right now through November 30 at 11:59 pm PST. All you have to do is sign up for North Face’s free loyalty program, XPLR Pass, by providing your name, email address, zip code, and creating a password. You can create an account by clicking ‘Sign in’ on the top right of the site.

The North Face

Shop now: $240 with XPLR Pass (Originally $320); thenorthface.com

The Nuptse jacket is available in sizes XS to 3XL and, if you’re not into the popular brown shade, six other colors including black, lapis blue, and white. Made with a water-repellent shell, the down-filled jacket is packable and has a stowable hood that can be tucked into the jacket’s collar, as well as three pockets (two outer and one inner). Hundreds of shoppers love the North Face puffer, saying it “lives up to the hype” and that they would “buy it again.” One customer said it’s “sturdy and insulated, as promised” and “comfy while being a cute closet piece.” “This jacket is very much worth it and my new go-to,” they wrote. InStyle even named the jacket one of the best puffers for warmth this year.

Need any more convincing that you should grab the North Face 1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket while it’s still on sale for $240? I certainly don't. Shop the supermodel-approved puffer before it goes viral and sells out again.