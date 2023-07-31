Emily Ratajkowski Paired a $2,750 Bag With Her Go-To $90 Comfy Sneakers

The shoes feel like “walking on clouds,” according to Amazon reviewers.

By
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman is an Associate Commerce Editor and Strategist for InStyle.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 31, 2023 @ 10:00PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

EmRata New Balance sneakers
Photo:

Getty Images

No matter how many designer pieces Emily Ratajkowski packs into one outfit, we can always count on the supermodel for one thing: wearing comfortable and affordable sneakers. She’s been spotted in sporty Vans, retro-inspired Reebok shoes, and, of course, her go-to New Balance kicks. Most recently, EmRata paired a bright red midi dress with a $2,750 Miu Miu bag and the classic New Balance 574 sneakers you can get for $90 at Amazon. 

As Amazon’s number one best-selling sneakers, the New Balance shoes are clearly doing something right. They’re designed with foam midsoles to support your feet for hours and mesh panels to keep you cool and comfortable. Plus, they come in 12 neutral color combinations, making them super easy to style with pieces already in your closet. 

Amazon New Balance Women's 574 Core Trainers

Amazon

Speaking of styling the sneakers, EmRata has given us plenty of outfit inspo over the years. She has worn them casually with an oversized tee and shorts, elevated the shoes with a mini skirt and a cropped blouse, and even thrown them on with sweatpants and a boxy jacket. But it’s the supermodel’s newest look that finally inspired us to grab her go-to sneakers and wear them with our favorite summer dresses. 

Of course, thousands of Amazon shoppers are fans of the shoes, too. One reviewer said that wearing the sneakers feels like “walking on clouds,” while a second person said they were “very comfortable right out of the box” without any break-in time. Plus, a third shopper said that even after wearing the shoes for a 14-hour work shift, their “feet feel great at the end of the night.”

Amazon New Balance Women's 574 Core Trainers

Amazon

Other reviewers were impressed by the number of ways they found to wear the sneakers. A shopper confirmed they’re “perfect for any occasion, whether you're running errands, working out, or just need a comfortable pair of shoes for everyday wear.” Not to mention, another person said the classic shoes “go with so many different outfits.” 

Between their supermodel stamp of approval and glowing Amazon reviews, the New Balance 574 sneakers seem to be worth the hype. Try them out for yourself for $90 at Amazon, below. 

Amazon New Balance Women's 574 Core Trainers

Amazon

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Amazon HA Serum Sale
Shoppers Say This $10 Hyaluronic Acid Serum Is So Hydrating, It's Like a "Tall Glass of Water" for Skin
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa Credits Her “Weightless, Beachy" Mermaid Hair to This Wave-Boosting Spray
RoC Retinol Correxion Deep Wrinkle Serum Facial Cleanser
Shoppers Say This $10 Retinol Cleanser Makes Skin “Brighter” and Firmer in Weeks
Related Articles
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Walked Her Dog in a Tomato-Red Dress With a Hip-High Slit
Emily Ratajkowski Wore the Tiniest Over-$300 Mesh Mini Dress â and I Found Similar Versions Starting at $15
Emily Ratajkowski's Teeny-Tiny $314 Dress Is Out of My Budget, but I Found Similar Styles From $15
Hailey Bieber Flip Flop
Hailey Bieber Wore $925 Platform Flip-Flops, and You Can Get a Similar Style for $23 at Amazon
emily ratajkowski instagram photo dump red hair
Emily Ratajkowski's Hot Girl Summer Includes a Hip- and Midriff-Flossing White String Bikini
Adidas Sambas Review
I Finally Tried the Unassuming Sneaker Nearly Every Supermodel Wears — and I Get It Now
Storm Reid X New Balance
Storm Reid Goes Back to Her Atlanta Roots for a New Balance Collab
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Just Recreated Princess Diana's Signature Off-Duty Uniform
Amazon Comfy Shoe
Shoppers Say This $20 Style Hack Makes Everything From Boots to Dress Shoes More Comfortable
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski's Micro Shorts Were Cut So Short, the Pockets Poked Out From Underneath
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Wore the Barely There Naked Sandals Jennifer Lopez Styles
Emily Ratajkowski Green Dress New York City July 19, 2023
Emily Ratajkowski Beat the Heat In a Plunging, Pistachio Ice Cream-Colored Dress
Emily Ratajkowski Dyes Hair Red
Emily Ratajkowski Debuts a New "Glazed Amber" Hair Color— and Here's Exactly How She Did It
EmRata IG
Emily Ratajkowski Debuted Her New Red Hair In a Plunging One-Piece Swimsuit
Anne Hathaway Paired Jewelry With Comfy, Unseasonal Slippers
Anne Hathaway Wore This Surprising Comfy Shoe With $159,000+ Worth of Jewelry
Hailey Bieber Inspired Me To Add Fisherman Sandals To My Wardrobe
The “Ugly” Sandal Style Worn by Hailey Bieber and Taylor Swift Is My Summer Go-to
Katie Holmes in Viaia Sneakers
Katie Holmes Just Wore the Ultra-Comfy Sneakers I've Walked All Over New York City in This Summer