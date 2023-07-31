Emily Ratajkowski Paired a $2,750 Bag With Her Go-To $90 Comfy Sneakers

No matter how many designer pieces Emily Ratajkowski packs into one outfit, we can always count on the supermodel for one thing: wearing comfortable and affordable sneakers. She’s been spotted in sporty Vans, retro-inspired Reebok shoes, and, of course, her go-to New Balance kicks. Most recently, EmRata paired a bright red midi dress with a $2,750 Miu Miu bag and the classic New Balance 574 sneakers you can get for $90 at Amazon.

As Amazon’s number one best-selling sneakers, the New Balance shoes are clearly doing something right. They’re designed with foam midsoles to support your feet for hours and mesh panels to keep you cool and comfortable. Plus, they come in 12 neutral color combinations, making them super easy to style with pieces already in your closet.

Amazon

Speaking of styling the sneakers, EmRata has given us plenty of outfit inspo over the years. She has worn them casually with an oversized tee and shorts, elevated the shoes with a mini skirt and a cropped blouse, and even thrown them on with sweatpants and a boxy jacket. But it’s the supermodel’s newest look that finally inspired us to grab her go-to sneakers and wear them with our favorite summer dresses.

Of course, thousands of Amazon shoppers are fans of the shoes, too. One reviewer said that wearing the sneakers feels like “walking on clouds,” while a second person said they were “very comfortable right out of the box” without any break-in time. Plus, a third shopper said that even after wearing the shoes for a 14-hour work shift, their “feet feel great at the end of the night.”

Amazon

Other reviewers were impressed by the number of ways they found to wear the sneakers. A shopper confirmed they’re “perfect for any occasion, whether you're running errands, working out, or just need a comfortable pair of shoes for everyday wear.” Not to mention, another person said the classic shoes “go with so many different outfits.”

Between their supermodel stamp of approval and glowing Amazon reviews, the New Balance 574 sneakers seem to be worth the hype. Try them out for yourself for $90 at Amazon, below.