Emily Ratajkowski Shared Three Bikini Snaps — Including One in a Neon Thong

Can't go wrong with a thong.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022.
Published on January 3, 2023 @ 12:58PM
Emily Ratajkowski New Year Bikini Instagram
Photo:

Emily Ratajkowski Instagram

It’s no secret that Emily Ratajkowski supplied the world with more than a few Very Good Bikini Looks throughout the entirety of 2022 (see: midriff-flossing tops and stringy black bottoms), and the supermodel was sure to usher in the new year in similar fashion by debuting not one, but three (!) stellar swim looks in a singular Instagram photo dump on Monday.

Kicking off 2023 with a splash (literally), EmRata shared a roundup of pictures detailing a recent trip to the beach captioned only with a variety of beach-themed emoji. In the first slide, the model brought new meaning to "photo dump" by posing with her back towards the camera in nothing but a neon pink, yellow, and green geometric-patterned thong bikini. A later slide gave followers a slight peek of the swimsuit’s front (which featured bustier-style cups and colorful shapes), and the model finished the look with tiny gold hoops and a messy updo.

Additional sexy swimwear moments included a red string bikini from Ratajkowski’s Inamorata line, worn both on its own and with a pair of extremely slouchy blue jeans, and another vibrant multi-colored option comprised of a tiny triangle-shaped top and matching hip-hugging bottoms. The model appeared to go bar-faced in most of the snaps and wore her brown hair down in true beachy waves.

Emily’s post came just a day after she also shared a look at her New Year’s Eve ensemble with her Instagram followers, which included a silver rhinestone-covered dress with bedazzled straps, a backless design, and the shortest hemline. 

