Emily Ratajkowski's Micro-Miniskirt and Bodysuit Combo Created Peekaboo Hip Cutouts

And she matched her bodysuit to her hair.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Published on August 17, 2023 @ 04:20PM
Emily Ratajkowski Orange Bodysuit and Micro-Miniskirt August 2023 New York City
Photo:

Getty Images

These days, you'll be hard pressed to find an article of clothing that doesn't have some sort of cut-out detail. Even when there aren't existing cutouts, celebrities find a way to manufacture some kind of skin-baring detail. Emily Ratajkowski was seen doing just that while running errands and making the streets of New York City her runway on Thursday.

The model beat the heat in an orange scoop-neck bodysuit (that matched her hair) and the tiniest miniskirt, possibly ever. The high-rise sides of the one-piece and then low-rise nature of the black micro-skirt created two peekaboo hip cutouts. The mini also had a small slit along the hem, and she styled the outfit with brown leather loafers and a canvas tote bag emblazoned with the words "The Paris Review" in orange font.

Emily Ratajkowski Orange Bodysuit and Micro-Miniskirt August 2023 New York City

Getty Images

She accessorized with tortoise shell sunglasses, chunky gold hoops, and a matching ring. Her auburn hair was worn straight with a middle part, creating a gap in her forehead fringe. In one hand, she carried a plastic cup that appeared to be holding an iced coffee beverage of some sort.

Just yesterday, Ratajkowski traded in her mini for a tea-length Silk Laundry skirt which she styled with tan leather boots and a cropped regencycore blouse to create a pirate-approved ensemble. Perhaps even more eye-catching that her swashbuckling OOTD was her gold Baby Phat chain belt with its kitty charm and all.

