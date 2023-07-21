Emily Ratajkowski's Micro Shorts Were Cut So Short, the Pockets Poked Out From Underneath

It's not just miniskirts that have gone micro (we're looking at you, Miu Miu), shorts are apparently getting the teensy-weensy treatment, too. Just look at Emily Ratjkowski, who stepped out in New York City to walk her beloved dog, Columbo, in the tiniest pair of Daisy Dukes — maybe ever.



EmRata's denim shorts were cut so short that their white pockets were visible from underneath. But what they lacked in length, they made up in rise, with the shorts coming up past her belly button. Emily tucked a black tank top into her hot pants, which were secured by a black leather belt, and she accessorized with white sneakers, gold hoops, square-shaped sunglasses, and an oversized Daunt Books canvas tote.



Getty

Emily's newly-dyed red hair was worn down and straight with a middle part, and she kept her makeup minimal, combining a nude lip with glowing summer skin.



Earlier this week, EmRata debuted her new red hair in a plunging one-piece swimsuit on Instagram. "Gone red," she wrote in the caption while giving a shoutout to her colorist Jenna Perry.

Perry opened up about Ratajkowski's dramatic switch-up during an exclusive interview with InStyle, telling us: "It's something Emily hasn't done before, and she wanted to be playful and do something fun for summer," adding: "Because I know this is a temporary thing for Emily, I didn't want to do anything too permanent and high maintenance if she goes back to her classic brunette shade."