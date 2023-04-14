Emily Ratajkowski Just Channeled Carrie Bradshaw's Iconic Newspaper Dress

All signs are pointing to Emily Ratajkowski single-handedly spearheading a Carrie Bradshaw revival. Yesterday, the supermodel, bestselling author, and mother wore a dress that recalled an iconic Sex and the City look, only it swapped out newspaper print for a similar black-and-white street sign design. During an outing in NYC (where else?), EmRata wore Miaou’s street-sign emblazoned Karina dress, which not only featured a bold, grayscale "Signal Ahead" design that incorporated various signs, it also had a statement-making silhouette, combining a halter neck with a totally open back.

The outfit also included a pair of caramel-colored boots, which were on full display thanks to the dress's frilly asymmetrical hem, a pair of squoval-shaped black sunglasses, and a tiny '00s shoulder bag. She kept her hair down and swept her signature bangs to one side. British Vogue notes that EmRata is a big fan of Miaou, having worked with fellow model and magazine cover regular Paloma Elsesser last spring on a bold capsule collection with the label.

Getty Images

Last year, EmRata wore a black-and-white newspaper-print dress to an event at New York Fashion Week that was even more of a Carrie homage. That time around, the dress was by John Galliano, who was also the designer behind Bradshaw's version (though hers was from a 2000 Christian Dior collection, not the Galliano namesake line). Ratajkowski paired the statement-making, skin-tight dress with a Fendi Baguette and Proenza Schouler zebra-print boots.

