Emily Ratajkowski's Third Met Gala Look Included the Shortest Dress Ever

The party doesn't stop.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on May 3, 2023 @ 12:33PM
Emily Ratajkowski 2023 Met Gala Third Look
Photo:

Emily Ratajkowski/Instagram

Because one, nay, two Met Gala looks is just not enough, Emily Ratajkowski gave her followers a glimpse at a third look from Monday night that went somewhat under the radar, but didn't lack any of the joie de vivre of the first two 'fits. On Tuesday, EmRata posted an Instagram carousel showing off her third dress: a plunging purple sequin halter dress with the shortest skirt.

In the first slide, the model posed with her hands against a wall while she partially contorted her body so her face was looking towards the camera. She accessorized the Tory Burch dress (reminiscent of a figure skater costume) with stacked bangles, a collection of rings, and stud earrings. She kept her hair affixed in the voluminous curls and blunt bangs that she wore on the carpet earlier that night.

The next snap was a close-up look at her second ensemble, which included a sheer black corset dress with bows and chain detailing. She accessorized with long layered pearl necklaces and a matching belt adorned with silver letter charms that spelled out "EMRATA."

The rest of the images in the gallery provided a close look at the tiny plum dress. One captured her standing in an elevator and showing off her black pointy-toe Christian Louboutin heels with an ankle strap.

Emily Ratajkowski 2023 Met Gala Third Look

Emily Ratajkowski/Instagram

"Apres Met," she aptly captioned the post. Ratajkowski threw the Après-Met Gala Soirée (her debut as an after-party host) alongside Paloma Elsesser, stylist Carlos Nazario, designer Raul Lopez, and photographer Renell Medrano.

Ratajkowski attended this year's Met with Tory Burch and wore a cream-colored tulle dress with black quilting details to resemble Chanel's classic handbag design. This year's exhibit is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," so the celebs showed up and showed out in honor of the storied fashion designer. After the carpet and dinner portion of the night, EmRata changed into the aforementioned black mesh dress and made her way to the star-studded party and later changed into the final OOTN.

