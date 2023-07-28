Emily Ratajkowski's Teeny-Tiny $314 Dress Is Out of My Budget, but I Found Similar Styles From $15

Shop nine similar looks for less.

By
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 28, 2023 @ 10:00PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Emily Ratajkowski Wore the Tiniest Over-$300 Mesh Mini Dress â and I Found Similar Versions Starting at $15
Photo:

Getty Images

I used to be a strictly jeans girl; no trousers, no skirts, and definitely no dresses. Then, I realized some of the greatest fashion moments fell at the feet of gowns (think: Princess Diana’s revenge dress). I now fill my closet with a never-ending surplus of dresses, always on the hunt for the next best one — and Emily Ratajkowski just introduced me to my new favorite style. 

Yesterday, Ratajkowski wore the tiniest mini dress featuring florals and a delicate lace trim. The star of the show was the mesh fabric, though; it’s often lightweight and breathable, making the soft material perfect for warm summer days. I have a feeling that’s the reason the model wears the fabric on constant rotation, only making me want to try the trend more. So, I was more than excited when I found out Ratajkowski’s exact mesh dress was from Guizio, and my happiness doubled when I discovered it was available in another print, too. The only downside? The exact dresses ring in at a hefty $300 price — but, thankfully, I found nine more affordable mesh mini dresses available to shop, below.

Guizio Mesh Mini Dress in Pink Rose

Revolve GUIZIO Mesh Mini Dress

Guizio Mesh Mini Dress in Tulip Multi

Revolve GUIZIO Mesh Mini Dress

Revolve

Shop Mesh Mini Dresses:

Edikted Ruched Mesh Mini Dress

Nordstrom EDIKTED Ruched Mesh Minidress

Nordstrom

A great first option is Edikted’s Ruched Mesh Mini Dress. It features a peachy-pink color and thin spaghetti straps like Ratajkowski’s dress, while offering a super-short length. The ruched fabric adds a bit of extra flare and thick ribbing contours the bodice. But what I love most is the slightly transparent mesh that nods to the celebrity see-through trend that’s been popping up everywhere. 

Nufiwi’s Patchwork Mesh Mini Dress

Amazon NUFIWI Women Lace See Through Mini Dress Sleeveless Sheer Mesh Patchwork

Amazon

If you like Ratajkowski’s square neckline, then you’ll be all about Nufiwi’s Patchwork Mesh Mini Dress. Not only is it $15 with the use of an onsite coupon, but it’s sexy and sophisticated due to its slender straps, bustier top, and intricate design. You will need to wear a slip under if you don’t feel like baring it all, but if that doesn’t phase you, then more power to you! Better yet, it can double as a going out dress and bedroom attire alike. 

Abmoiu Mesh Bodycon Dress

Amazon ABMOIU Sexy Mini Print Mesh Dress for Women, See Through Sleeveless Stretchy Bodycon Short Summer Dresses

Amazon

Amboiu’s Mesh Bodycon Dress is slightly different because it includes a high neckline, thick straps, and a bottom tie detail. Nonetheless, it possesses the same rosey tones as Ratajkowski’s dress and channels the coveted, breathable fabric. You can even get away with wearing this style to the office with the help of a slip and a blazer.  

Ratajkowski just made a case for mesh mini dresses, and we’ll be seeing a lot more of them in the coming weeks — mark my words. Stay on trend by checking out further style options, below, and securing your new favorite style before everyone else does. 

Open Edit Ruffle Mesh Mini Dress

Nordstrom Ruffle Mesh Minidress OPEN EDIT

Nordstrom

Morgan & Co. Floral Ruffle Mesh Mini Dress

Nordstrom Floral Ruffle Mesh Minidress MORGAN & CO.

Nordstrom

Windsor Senorita Mesh Strappy Mini Dress

windsor Senorita Mesh Strappy Mini Dress

Windsor

Urban Outfitters Motel Dammy Paisley Mini Dress

Urban outfitters Motel Dammy Paisley Mini Dress

Urban Outfitters

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

More Than 13,500 Shoppers Swear by This Best-Selling, $24 Wireless Bra Thatâs âLightweight and Coolâ
DDD-Sized Shoppers in Their 70s Say This 50%-Off Wireless Bra “Fits Like a Dream”
LOTD: Olivia Culpo Wore a Practical Version of the Teeny, Tiny Skirt Hollywood Wore Non-Stop in 2022
Olivia Culpo Wore a Practical 2023 Version of the Miu Miu Micro Skirt
Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek's Nostalgic Throwback Pic Reminded Us of the Sexy Style Trend Everyone Needs
Related Articles
Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek's Nostalgic Throwback Pic Reminded Us of the Sexy Style Trend Everyone Needs
Best Cotton Underwear tout
The 15 Best Cotton Underwear of 2023 for Breathable Comfort
AG Jeans Trouser CPC
I Finally Tried the Flattering Pants Style Celebrities Have Been Wearing for Months, and Now It's My Go-To
Best Seamless Leggings Tout
The 12 Best Seamless Leggings of 2023 for Comfort and Flexibility
emily ratajkowski instagram photo dump red hair
Emily Ratajkowski's Hot Girl Summer Includes a Hip- and Midriff-Flossing White String Bikini
Adidas Sambas Review
I Finally Tried the Unassuming Sneaker Nearly Every Supermodel Wears — and I Get It Now
Lined Dresses and Tops
Um, Amazon Secretly Has So Many Cute Linen Dresses and Tops for Less Than $50
Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek's Bold Swimsuit Featured 1 Detail Shoppers Call "Flattering" and “Flirty”
Drop Waist Dress
If You Try One Summer Trend, Make It This Universally Flattering Style That Gets Me Tons of Compliments
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Just Recreated Princess Diana's Signature Off-Duty Uniform
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski's Micro Shorts Were Cut So Short, the Pockets Poked Out From Underneath
Pink Amazon Dress
This Flirty Mini Dress Combines So Many Summer 2023 Trends — and It’s on Sale for $40
Rihanna Simple Summer Dress Staple You Can Get on Amazon
Rihanna Just Inspired My Summer Dress Code With This Wardrobe Staple, and It’s $18 on Amazon
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Wore the Barely There Naked Sandals Jennifer Lopez Styles
Emily Ratajkowski Green Dress New York City July 19, 2023
Emily Ratajkowski Beat the Heat In a Plunging, Pistachio Ice Cream-Colored Dress
Adding These Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Dresses To My Cart
I’m a Former Fashion Designer, and These Are the 8 Dresses I'm Shopping From Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale