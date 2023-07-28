Emily Ratajkowski's Teeny-Tiny $314 Dress Is Out of My Budget, but I Found Similar Styles From $15

I used to be a strictly jeans girl; no trousers, no skirts, and definitely no dresses. Then, I realized some of the greatest fashion moments fell at the feet of gowns (think: Princess Diana’s revenge dress). I now fill my closet with a never-ending surplus of dresses, always on the hunt for the next best one — and Emily Ratajkowski just introduced me to my new favorite style.

Yesterday, Ratajkowski wore the tiniest mini dress featuring florals and a delicate lace trim. The star of the show was the mesh fabric, though; it’s often lightweight and breathable, making the soft material perfect for warm summer days. I have a feeling that’s the reason the model wears the fabric on constant rotation, only making me want to try the trend more. So, I was more than excited when I found out Ratajkowski’s exact mesh dress was from Guizio, and my happiness doubled when I discovered it was available in another print, too. The only downside? The exact dresses ring in at a hefty $300 price — but, thankfully, I found nine more affordable mesh mini dresses available to shop, below.

Guizio Mesh Mini Dress in Pink Rose

Guizio Mesh Mini Dress in Tulip Multi

Revolve

Shop Mesh Mini Dresses:

Edikted Ruched Mesh Mini Dress

Nordstrom

A great first option is Edikted’s Ruched Mesh Mini Dress. It features a peachy-pink color and thin spaghetti straps like Ratajkowski’s dress, while offering a super-short length. The ruched fabric adds a bit of extra flare and thick ribbing contours the bodice. But what I love most is the slightly transparent mesh that nods to the celebrity see-through trend that’s been popping up everywhere.

Nufiwi’s Patchwork Mesh Mini Dress

Amazon

If you like Ratajkowski’s square neckline, then you’ll be all about Nufiwi’s Patchwork Mesh Mini Dress. Not only is it $15 with the use of an onsite coupon, but it’s sexy and sophisticated due to its slender straps, bustier top, and intricate design. You will need to wear a slip under if you don’t feel like baring it all, but if that doesn’t phase you, then more power to you! Better yet, it can double as a going out dress and bedroom attire alike.

Abmoiu Mesh Bodycon Dress

Amazon

Amboiu’s Mesh Bodycon Dress is slightly different because it includes a high neckline, thick straps, and a bottom tie detail. Nonetheless, it possesses the same rosey tones as Ratajkowski’s dress and channels the coveted, breathable fabric. You can even get away with wearing this style to the office with the help of a slip and a blazer.

Ratajkowski just made a case for mesh mini dresses, and we’ll be seeing a lot more of them in the coming weeks — mark my words. Stay on trend by checking out further style options, below, and securing your new favorite style before everyone else does.

Open Edit Ruffle Mesh Mini Dress

Nordstrom

Morgan & Co. Floral Ruffle Mesh Mini Dress

Nordstrom

Windsor Senorita Mesh Strappy Mini Dress

Windsor

Urban Outfitters Motel Dammy Paisley Mini Dress