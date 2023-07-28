Fashion Clothing Dresses and Skirts Emily Ratajkowski's Teeny-Tiny $314 Dress Is Out of My Budget, but I Found Similar Styles From $15 Shop nine similar looks for less. By Ruby McAuliffe Ruby McAuliffe Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 28, 2023 @ 10:00PM We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Getty Images I used to be a strictly jeans girl; no trousers, no skirts, and definitely no dresses. Then, I realized some of the greatest fashion moments fell at the feet of gowns (think: Princess Diana’s revenge dress). I now fill my closet with a never-ending surplus of dresses, always on the hunt for the next best one — and Emily Ratajkowski just introduced me to my new favorite style. Yesterday, Ratajkowski wore the tiniest mini dress featuring florals and a delicate lace trim. The star of the show was the mesh fabric, though; it’s often lightweight and breathable, making the soft material perfect for warm summer days. I have a feeling that’s the reason the model wears the fabric on constant rotation, only making me want to try the trend more. So, I was more than excited when I found out Ratajkowski’s exact mesh dress was from Guizio, and my happiness doubled when I discovered it was available in another print, too. The only downside? The exact dresses ring in at a hefty $300 price — but, thankfully, I found nine more affordable mesh mini dresses available to shop, below. Guizio Mesh Mini Dress in Pink Rose Buy on Revolve $300 Guizio Mesh Mini Dress in Tulip Multi Revolve Buy on Revolve $300 Shop Mesh Mini Dresses: Edikted Ruched Mesh Mini Dress, $74; nordstrom.com Nufiwi’s Patchwork Mesh Mini Dress, $15 with coupon (Originally $19); amazon.com Abmoiu Mesh Bodycon Dress, $19; amazon.com Open Edit Ruffle Mesh Mini Dress, $35 (Originally $59); nordstrom.com Morgan & Co. Floral Ruffle Mesh Mini Dress, $69; nordstrom.com Windsor Senorita Mesha Strappy Mini Dress, $33; windsor.com Motel Dammy Paisley Mini Dress, $65; urbanoutfitters.com Edikted Ruched Mesh Mini Dress Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $74 A great first option is Edikted’s Ruched Mesh Mini Dress. It features a peachy-pink color and thin spaghetti straps like Ratajkowski’s dress, while offering a super-short length. The ruched fabric adds a bit of extra flare and thick ribbing contours the bodice. But what I love most is the slightly transparent mesh that nods to the celebrity see-through trend that’s been popping up everywhere. Nufiwi’s Patchwork Mesh Mini Dress Amazon Buy on Amazon $19 $15 If you like Ratajkowski’s square neckline, then you’ll be all about Nufiwi’s Patchwork Mesh Mini Dress. Not only is it $15 with the use of an onsite coupon, but it’s sexy and sophisticated due to its slender straps, bustier top, and intricate design. You will need to wear a slip under if you don’t feel like baring it all, but if that doesn’t phase you, then more power to you! Better yet, it can double as a going out dress and bedroom attire alike. Abmoiu Mesh Bodycon Dress Amazon Buy on Amazon $19 Amboiu’s Mesh Bodycon Dress is slightly different because it includes a high neckline, thick straps, and a bottom tie detail. Nonetheless, it possesses the same rosey tones as Ratajkowski’s dress and channels the coveted, breathable fabric. You can even get away with wearing this style to the office with the help of a slip and a blazer. Ratajkowski just made a case for mesh mini dresses, and we’ll be seeing a lot more of them in the coming weeks — mark my words. Stay on trend by checking out further style options, below, and securing your new favorite style before everyone else does. Open Edit Ruffle Mesh Mini Dress Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $59 $35 Morgan & Co. Floral Ruffle Mesh Mini Dress Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $69 Windsor Senorita Mesh Strappy Mini Dress Windsor Buy on Windsorstore.com $33 Urban Outfitters Motel Dammy Paisley Mini Dress Urban Outfitters Buy on Urban Outfitters $65 Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks DDD-Sized Shoppers in Their 70s Say This 50%-Off Wireless Bra “Fits Like a Dream” Olivia Culpo Wore a Practical 2023 Version of the Miu Miu Micro Skirt Salma Hayek's Nostalgic Throwback Pic Reminded Us of the Sexy Style Trend Everyone Needs