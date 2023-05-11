Emily Ratajkowski Paid Tribute to Megan Fox With the Perfect T-Shirt

Days after Kim Kardashian made a statement via her graphic tee while sitting courtside at a Lakers game, Emily Ratajkowski is seemingly doing the same — albeit with a slightly different message.



On Wednesday, the model attended the NBA playoff game between the Miami Heat and the New York Knicks, wearing a nostalgia-filled cropped T-shirt that paid tribute to Megan Fox. EmRata's baby tee featured a photo of Fox from the 2009 queer-cult film Jennifer's Body, outlined in a red heart. She teamed her tiny top with baggy light-wash jeans, gold hoops, and a pair of white Keds. Her shoulder-length brunette hair and curtain bangs were styled sleek and straight, and she combined a glossy nude lip with bronzed skin and flushed cheeks.



Getty

Ratajkowski's sartorial nod to Fox came just a week after she declared that she "would love" to date a woman. In her HommeGirl’s Volume 9 cover story, Emily revealed that she's currently living her best single girl life and is open to new experiences when it comes to dating. “This is the first time I’ve ever been single in my life,” she said. “Younger version of myself would have [probably] settled for some mid dude just to have a [boyfriend]. Glad I’m not in that era anymore."

When asked specifically if she would ever consider dating a woman, she replied that she's “waiting for the right one to come along." Emily continued, "I’ve always been someone who’s more attracted to vibe than specifics of physicality so sometimes it’ll just randomly hit me and I’ll be like, 'whoa I'm attracted to this person!'”



Fox, meanwhile, has been open about her bisexuality in the past, and admitted that she's attracted to both men and women during a 2009 interview with Marie Claire UK. "I think people are born bisexual and they make subconscious choices based on the pressures of society," she explained, adding: "I have no question in my mind about being bisexual."