Emily Ratajkowski Accessorized a Pair of Insanely Low-Rise Pants With a Black String Thong

All of the cool girls are doing it.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on September 22, 2022 @ 03:05PM
Emily Ratajkowski Thong
Photo:

Getty Images

On today’s episode of ‘What Can’t Emily Ratajkowski Positively Rock?,’ the supermodel decided to take inspiration from the likes of Dua Lipa and Bella Hadid (aka fellow street style royalty) by styling her outfit around something most of us wouldn’t dare: her underwear.

On Thursday, Ratajkowski was spotted wearing the controversial trend while out and about during Milan Fashion Week. Ever the cool girl, EmRata sported a pair of white pants covered in a gold chain print slung dangerously low on her hips for the occasion, leaving a corner of her black string thong on full display. The model paired the bottoms with a simple black long-sleeve top and all-black accessories comprised of a shoulder bag, rectangular-shaped sunglasses, and strappy sandals. 

Emily’s casual outing comes just days after her comments on Adam Levine’s cheating scandal with Instagram model Sumner Stroh went viral. The model — who reportedly dealt with a cheating scandal of her own before separating from her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClurd, earlier this year — shared her opinions on the affair on TikTok just hours after Levine publicly denied cheating on his pregnant wife, Behati Prinsloo.

“I’m going to try not to go the fuck off right now,” Ratajkowski started. “I don't understand why we continue to blame women for men's mistakes, especially when you're talking about 20-something-year-old women dealing with men in positions of power who are twice their age.”

She continued, “The power dynamic is so skewed, it's ridiculous. Like, it's predatory, it's manipulative, I can't imagine … Also, if you're the one in the relationship, you're the one who's obligated to be loyal. So, the whole 'Other woman, they're to blame' [critique]? That's bad and it's literally designed to keep women apart.”

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Best Jean Shorts
The 9 Best Jean Shorts for Every Body Type and Style
Julia Fox Chain Bra and Underwear Leather Set Milan, Italy
Julia Fox Channeled Christina Aguilera in Low-Rise Leather Pants
Hailey Bieber Cargo Pants Instagra
Hailey Bieber Paired Her Crop Top with This Throwback Trouser Trend
Hailey Bieber Has Been Dressing Just Like Old School Winona Ryder
Hailey Bieber Has Basically Been Recreating Winona Ryder's '80s and '90s Outfits — and We Approve
Emily Ratajkowski 2022 Tory Burch Fashion Show Sheer Shirt
Emily Ratajkowski Wore a Completely Sheer Bra During Fashion Week
'It' Items of 2022
Everyone in Hollywood Owns These 10 'It' Items of 2022 and They're About to Be Everywhere
Melanie Lynskey
Melanie Lynskey Knew Her Main Character Moment Was Coming
Emily Ratajkowski Newspaper Dress
Emily Ratajkowski Just Recreated One of Carrie Bradshaw's Most Iconic Outfits
Everybody (Else) Is Perfect
We Can't Let Low-Rise Pants Come Back
Emily Ratajkowski
67 Celebrity-Inspired Outfits to Wear on a Plane
Best Jeans for Women
17 Jeans for Women That Are Actually Worth Buying
16 Questionable '00s Trends That Have, Unfortunately, Returned
26 Questionable '00s Trends That Have, Unfortunately, Returned
Bella Hadid Instagram Fashion Month Blue Striped Dress Black Blazer
Bella Hadid Paired Her Low-Rise Pants With a Bra
Emily Ratajkowski Instagram
Emily Ratajkowski Paired the Sexiest Midriff-Flossing Bikini With the Cutest Hat
These 16 Blazers Will Make You Look Sharp, No Matter Your Style
These 22 Blazers Will Instantly Elevate Any Outfit
dua lipa blonde hair red lips
Dua Lipa Showed Off a Pair of Lacy Blue Underwear While Wearing Insanely Low-Rise Jeans