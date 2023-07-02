Emily Ratajkowski Added the Lowest Low-Rise Pants to Her Signature Outfit Formula

Emily Ratajkowski is no stranger to the low-rise pants trend — and, the for model, the lower, the better.



Case in point? On Saturday, EmRata pushed her pants to the point of almost falling off her hips while taking a casual daytime stroll with her 2-year-old son Sylvester in New York City. Staying true to her signature outfit formula, Emily went braless underneath a tiny white crop top that bared her entire midriff with a pair of ultra-low-rise swishy track pants in navy blue. Revealing precisely how low her pants could really go, the model-slash-actress shared a mirror selfie of her trousers seemingly defying gravity on Instagram.

Emily Ratajkowski Instagram

She accessorized her weekend look with comfy sneakers, tiny oval-shaped sunglasses, and a giant red tote bag — you know, for storing snacks and other mom stuff. Her brunette hair was worn down and straight with a middle part and curtain fringe, and she had on minimal makeup.



Another adorable snap shared to EmRata's Instagram Story showed her smiling while holding Sly's hand as they walked down the sidewalk together.

Emily Ratajkowski Instagram

Just a few days earlier, Emily wore a nearly-identical outfit while on her way to record an episode of her High-Low With EmRata podcast. On that occasion, she paired a cropped white tank top with baggy Scanlan Theodore pants (also low-rise), a matching textured Miu Miu Arcadie bag, and checkered Van slip-on sneakers for an unexpected cool-girl twist.

