Emily Ratajkowski Wore a Super-Sexy Plunging Canadian Tuxedo at Paris Fashion Week

Denim on denim, but make it high fashion.

Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu
Published on September 30, 2022 @ 10:20AM
No stranger to the Fashion Week runways, Emily Ratajkowski decided to sit out out the Loewe catwalk and sit in the storied Spanish label's front row, instead, for the brand's Spring 2023 collection. After making a statement at New York Fashion Week, EmRata took it easy in the City of Light, attending the Loewe show in head-to-toe denim — though her version of a Canadian tuxedo offered up her signature sex appeal and plenty of details that take it far, far away from Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake's iconic denim outfits from the 2001 American Music Awards.

Ratajkowski's outfit included an oversized denim jacket with exaggerated balloon sleeves and a tie-front detail that left her entire sternum exposed. The jacket's medium wash clashed with the darker color of her patchwork jeans, which combined various hues of blue and were so long that the split hem dragged on the ground under her. The pants also featured a draped panel in the back with a button fly detail. Ratajkowski kept her hair and makeup clean and simple, with a natural complexion and straight hair. Her signature bangs were also present and accounted for.

Other attendees included fellow model Karlie Kloss, singer Charli XCX, and presenter-turned-influencer-turned-designer Alexa Chung.

EmRata has been rumored to be dating Brad Pitt, though she hasn't confirmed or denied the news (He reportedly called her the "hottest thing on the planet."). Sources close to the couple have shared that they've been on "a couple of dates" and that things are "on the down low."

Ratajkowski recently filed for divorce from her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, back in September and more recently took some time for herself between Fashion Weeks by jetting away to Mallorca with her son, Sly. 

