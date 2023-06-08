Emily Ratajkowski Wore a Lace-Up Leather Micro-Minidress For Her Birthday Celebrations

Emily Ratajkowski has become the face of naked fashion over the last few months, between her Oscars Vanity Fair party dress and a sheer Burberry nightgown. So, it's no surprise that her birthday outfit was a slight iteration of the trend except she traded in mesh fabric for a Matrix-inspired lace-up leather dress.

On Thursday, the star posted an Instagram roundup of photos documenting her bday celebrations, which took place on Wednesday, June 7, with her son Sylvester Apollo. For the festivities, EmRata wore a black leather Ludovic de Saint Sernin minidress with a pleated skirt and lace-up detailing that stretched the length of the entire midsection. A sweet-heart neckline and spaghetti straps completed the dress which she wore with matching tie heels. Her brunette hair was blown out and parted down the middle with curtain bangs, and she opted for fiery red inner eyeshadow for her glam.

Emily Ratajkowski/Instagram

In the first slide of the gallery, the model sat at her marble countertop while holding her son's hand. The two sat in front of a cake that was adorned with flaming candles. The next slide included a video the birthday girl blowing out her candles with the 2-year-old looking on.

Emily Ratajkowski/Instagram

Later in the roundup, Ratajkowski gave us a closer look at her party dress with a selfie from her neck down and another that captured the look from the knees up. Other slides included a snap of a friend's pug standing next to her shoe-clad feet and a couple of adorable photos of Sylvester, including one that documented the toddler standing next to a table filled with beautiful floral arrangements.

"♊️💐🎉 grateful doesn’t even begin to describe it 🫶❣️," she captioned the post. Some of her famous friends dropped in the comments section to wish the newly 32-year-old a happy birthday including Dua Lipa, Lily Aldridge, Amber Valletta, and more.