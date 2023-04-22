Emily Ratajkowski Keeps Wearing Hoop Earrings From This Jewelry Brand on Repeat — and They’re Selling Out

I’m going to be real with you; up until a few years ago, I had no clue who Emily Ratajkowski was. Now, I constantly look to the supermodel for fashion inspiration, as she’s always rocking simultaneously controversial and comfy outfits — just look at her retro cowboy boots or super tiny crop tops for proof. Most recently, though, her “It” piece of choice came in the form of super wearable hoop earrings, and I’m so here for it.

The earrings in question are from Jordan Road, a Southern California-based brand, and are none other than the Cloud Hoops. The classic hoops come in four sizes, including mini, small, medium, and large (EmRata opted for the large), and start at just $40. The earrings are available in both 18-karat gold plated brass and silver rhodium options and have an open back. Depending on which side you pick, they vary from 3/4-inch to 2-inches wide.

This isn’t the first time Ratajkowski has worn the hoops either; in fact, she can’t stop wearing them. The model styled the same shiny earrings another time this past week alone, pairing them with a tiny yellow dress versus the open-front top she wore most recently, proving they go with just about anything. She’s also worn various other earrings from Jordan Road this year, including the Monaco Hoops, which are smaller and chunkier.

The best part about either of the Jordan Road hoops is that they’re super easy to style and can practically zhush up any outfit, whether you’re wearing blue jeans and a white tee or a floor-grazing maxi dress.

Now, I don’t want to bring the mood down, but I have to tell you that EmRata’s Cloud earrings are already sold out at Saks Fifth Avenue and are going fast on the brand’s website. This isn’t surprising, since the Large Gold Monaco Hoops Ratajkowski wore last Thursday havealready been completely swiped off of the virtual shelves (though the medium version is still up for grabs). So it’s not farfetched to think the same thing will happen with her other go-to Jordan Road pair. Therefore, if you want to score the hoops EmRata keeps wearing on repeat, I’d add them to your cart sooner rather than later.

