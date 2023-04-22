Emily Ratajkowski Keeps Wearing Hoop Earrings From This Jewelry Brand on Repeat — and They’re Selling Out

Prices start at just $40.

By
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on April 22, 2023 @ 05:00AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Emily Ratajkowski Gold Hoops
Photo:

Backgrid

I’m going to be real with you; up until a few years ago, I had no clue who Emily Ratajkowski was. Now, I constantly look to the supermodel for fashion inspiration, as she’s always rocking simultaneously controversial and comfy outfits — just look at her retro cowboy boots or super tiny crop tops for proof. Most recently, though, her “It” piece of choice came in the form of super wearable hoop earrings, and I’m so here for it. 

The earrings in question are from Jordan Road, a Southern California-based brand, and are none other than the Cloud Hoops. The classic hoops come in four sizes, including mini, small, medium, and large (EmRata opted for the large), and start at just $40. The earrings are available in both 18-karat gold plated brass and silver rhodium options and have an open back. Depending on which side you pick, they vary from 3/4-inch to 2-inches wide.

MINI CLOUD HOOPS

Jordan Road

Shop now: $40; jordanroadjewelry.com

MEDIUM CLOUD HOOPS

Jordan Road

Shop now: $60; jordanroadjewelry.com

LARGE CLOUD HOOPS

Jordan Road

Shop now: $70; jordanroadjewelry.com

This isn’t the first time Ratajkowski has worn the hoops either; in fact, she can’t stop wearing them. The model styled the same shiny earrings another time this past week alone, pairing them with a tiny yellow dress versus the open-front top she wore most recently, proving they go with just about anything. She’s also worn various other earrings from Jordan Road this year, including the Monaco Hoops, which are smaller and chunkier.

MONACO HOOPS MEDIUM GOLD

Jordan Road

Shop now: $85; jordanroadjewelry.com

The best part about either of the Jordan Road hoops is that they’re super easy to style and can practically zhush up any outfit, whether you’re wearing blue jeans and a white tee or a floor-grazing maxi dress. 

Now, I don’t want to bring the mood down, but I have to tell you that  EmRata’s Cloud earrings are already sold out at Saks Fifth Avenue and are going fast on the brand’s website. This isn’t surprising, since the Large Gold Monaco Hoops Ratajkowski wore last Thursday havealready been completely swiped off of the virtual shelves (though the medium version is still up for grabs). So it’s not farfetched to think the same thing will happen with her other go-to Jordan Road pair. Therefore, if you want to score the hoops EmRata keeps wearing on repeat, I’d add them to your cart sooner rather than later.

MEDIUM CLOUD HOOPS

Jordan Road

Shop now: $60; jordanroadjewelry.com

SMALL CLOUD HOOPS

Jordan Road

Shop now: $50; jordanroadjewelry.com

MINI CLOUD HOOPS

Jordan Road

Shop now: $40; jordanroadjewelry.com

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Brie Larson Calls This $16 Face Depuffing Tool Her âFavoriteââ and Sydney Sweeney Is a Fan, Too
Brie Larson Calls This $16 Face Depuffing Tool Her “Favorite”— and Sydney Sweeney Is a Fan, Too
Two Women Wearing Arolina Stretchy Wide Leg Palazzo Lounge Pants
24,000+ Amazon Shoppers Love These Flowy Pants That Are “Super Comfortable” and “Incredibly Elegant”
CeraVe Eye Cream for Wrinkles
Shoppers in Their 70s “Don’t Look Their Age” Thanks to This Now-$18 Eye Cream Made With Caffeine
Related Articles
CUUP swimwear review
I Had Almost Written Off Bikinis Until I Found This Ultra-Flattering Style From a Kendall Jenner-Worn Brand
Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid Just Wore a Mismatched Outfit That Clashed in the Best Way
Amazon Outlet Discounted Fashion Items
Amazon’s Secret Viral Outlet Is Overflowing With New Spring Fashion Arrivals Starting at Just $14
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Just Wore All-Leather, All-Black Everything
Vaseline
I'm Impatient With Skincare, so I Rely on This $7 Spray-On Lotion for a Quick, Easy Application
Brie Larson Calls This $16 Face Depuffing Tool Her âFavoriteââ and Sydney Sweeney Is a Fan, Too
Brie Larson Calls This $16 Face Depuffing Tool Her “Favorite”— and Sydney Sweeney Is a Fan, Too
Amazonâs New Arrivals Blouses
Amazon Just Dropped New Spring Blouses for April, and These Are the 10 Best Styles for Under $30
Hailey Beiber Used Brand Simihaze Beauty All-Over-Tint
My Secret to a Faux Sun-Kissed Glow Is This Skin Tint From a Makeup Brand Hailey Bieber Uses
True & Co Loungewear Launch
The Amazon Brand Known for Its Comfy Bras Just Launched Loungewear That Can Be Worn Out of the House
Jennifer Garnerâs Pair of $68 Gold Hoops From a Celebrity-Worn Brand Are Sure to Sell Out
Jennifer Garner Just Wore Gold Hoop Earrings That Shoppers Swear by for Sensitive Ears
Hailey Beiber Earrings
Hailey Bieber Wore the Cutest Initial Earrings Dedicated to Justin, and We Found a Similar Pair for $13
Marisa Tomei Relies on This Easy Hair Crayon for Concealing Grays â and Itâs 30% Off for âInStyleâ Readers
Marisa Tomei’s Secret Weapon for Concealing Gray Hair Is 30% Off for InStyle Readers Only
Comfy Spring Skirt
I Tried the Comfy, $16 Amazon Skirt Loved by 60,000+ Shoppers, and It’s Perfect for Spring
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Just Wore These Flattering, Hollywood-Famous Jeans
Shoppers Say They "Can't Live Without" This $11 Hydrating Mist from a Brand Martha Stewart Uses on Repeat
Shoppers "Can't Live Without" This $11 Hydrating Mist from a Brand Martha Stewart Uses on Repeat
65-Year-Old Shoppers Say This Comfortable $10 Bra Feels Like âWearing Nothing At Allâ
65-Year-Old Shoppers Say This $10 Wireless Bra Is So Comfortable, It Feels “Like Wearing Nothing” at All