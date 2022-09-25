Emily Ratajkowski's Latest Look Took the Sexy Sky-High Slit to the Extreme

And featured every It girl's favorite fall shoe.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker

Published on September 25, 2022 @ 11:13AM
Emily Ratajkowski
Summer is officially over, but that doesn't mean it's time to start covering up with pants and tights yet. Just look at Emily Ratajkowski, who expertly extended the life of the sexy leg reveal into fall.  

On Saturday, the model was spotted out during Milan Fashion Week, wearing a camel leather skirt with an extreme sky-high slit that traveled all the way up to the top of her thigh. The long skirt showed off a pair of black knee-high stiletto boots underneath, and on top, she wore a white dress shirt with the sleeves rolled up and several rows of buttons undone in the front. Emily accessorized with only a gold chain necklace, and her hair was styled in loose waves with a middle part. 

Her dark manicure was paired with smoky eye makeup, bronzed skin, and glossy lips.

EmRata's trip to Milan is equal parts work and play. Earlier this week, she walked the Versace runway while dressed in the tiniest miniskirt, black platform boots, and a cropped moto jacket, but before that, she made the sidewalk her own personal catwalk, as she styled her low-rise pants with a black string thong that peeked out from above her trouser's waistband.

Emily Ratajkowski

