Emily Ratajkowski and Harry Styles Were Spotted Making Out in Tokyo

Emily Ratajkowski and Harry Styles are one pairing that we definitely didn't see coming in 2023. But then again, maybe we should have — they're both young, hot, single, and just got out of long-term relationships, both seemingly looking for something not too serious.



Over the weekend, the maybe couple were spotted making out on the streets of Tokyo, where Styles is currently performing as part of his Love on Tour concert series. In a video making the rounds on the internet, the singer and supermodel are seen sharing several passionate kisses while trying to remain hidden behind a sprinter van. Emily wore a red and black North Face puffer jacket and a long black skirt with a slit in the back, while Harry coordinated in a black sweater and pants paired with a white T-shirt.

The pair's rumored romance comes after Styles ended his two-year relationship with Olivia Wilde in November 2022, and eight months following Ratajkowski's split from her ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.

Getty

Since filing for divorce, Emily has been linked to former Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, comedian Eric André, and DJ Orazio Rispo. She recently spoke about casually dating in the spotlight on her podcast, High Low with EmRata, revealing that she hasn't been dating for a relationship.



"I do think that there is this kind of thing of any time I'm seen with somebody, people are like, 'Oh, they're in a relationship' and it's like, 'What if I'm just spending time with somebody?' I haven't been dating for a relationship," she said, adding: "I'm definitely open to it if I met somebody who felt like they were additive to my life and I wanted to spend time with, but in general, I've just been trying to enjoy myself and experiences."