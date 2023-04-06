Emily Ratajkowski Has Seemingly Addressed the Harry Styles Kiss

It was the kiss heard 'round the world and now, we're finally getting some clarity on the how and why (sort of). In a new interview with the Los Angeles Times, Emily Ratajkowski addressed (albeit vaguely) the steamy Japan make-out session with Harry Styles.

"There's a million insane, inaccurate things about my relationships [that are said]," Ratajkowski told the outlet via voice note in Japan. "I’m definitely still not thinking about guys. Although, yeah. You know, sometimes things just happen."

The quote was a part of a larger months-long conversation with the outlet about her current dating life and Hollywood. At the time of the ready to wear Fall 2023 Versace show and the Vanity Fair Oscars party, EmRata told the publication that she wasn't currently focused on men.

"I'm really just not thinking about guys," she said. "I'm working, I'm a single mom. I've been so busy that it’s easy not to think about."



Getty Images

Last year, Ratajkowski filed for divorce from ex Sebastian Bear-McClard, with whom she shares son Sylvester Apollo. The model opted out of answering questions about her breakup, simply calling the last year "horrifying." The producer has since been accused of sexual misconduct on several counts.

"I'm scared," she said. "I'm learning that outspoken women don't often get their children."



Ever since splitting with her ex-husband, EmRata's dating life has been making headline after headline from a basketball game with Pete Davidson to a naked selfie with Eric André. In the Los Angeles Times piece, she said one man she recently dated (though she left out names) would speak about his exes' good looks, but never commented on Ratajkowski's. After some deductive reasoning, the reporter assumed the comments came from André.

"So I said, 'What do you think of me?" she remembered. "And he was like, 'Are you serious? You’re a famous model.' I was like, 'Wow, you don’t get it.' I need to know that you are specifically attracted to me. Beauty is totally subjective. I don’t care how much it’s validated by a standard."