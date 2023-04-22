Emily Ratajkowski Officially Addressed Her Viral Kiss With Harry Styles

Emily Ratajkowski is opening up about dating in the spotlight again, after filing for divorce from her estranged husband Sebastian Bear McClard. Specifically, in a new interview with Spanish Vogue, EmRata addressed her kiss with Harry Styles that sent social media ablaze, as well as her rumored feud with his ex-girlfriend Olivia Wilde following the aftermath.



"It’s very bizarre to have certain experiences and then have the whole world know about them and comment on them. I’m just a person who’s gone from a three-year relationship to a four-year relationship,” Ratajkowski said of having her dating life be on display, adding: "So this is the first time in a long time that I’ve been in a dating stage.” She continued, "The interest there is in that particular area is very strange. Not that I’m surprised, but it’s a tiny slice of my life. Most of my life is focused on my son and my work.”



As for those Harry PDA pics, in particular, Emily told the publication, "I didn’t expect this to happen. I think, in general, there’s a reason certain celebrities live in [Los Angeles], hire security, don’t go to public restaurants. … So the idea of giving [my freedom] up for the sake of privacy is something I haven’t considered yet.”



Getty

Shortly after the photos went viral, internet sleuths began to speculate about a potential feud between EmRata and Wilde, to which the model swiftly denied, calling the made-up drama an "unfortunate issue" during her chat.

Ratajkowski compared the fictional rivalry to the Adam Levine's cheating scandal (Levine was publicly accused of cheating on his wife Behati Prinsloo with multiple women in September 2022). “These approaches occur over and over again. I did a TikTok talking about it when the Adam Levine case came to light. All my algorithm on this social network showed content focused on slut-shaming a 23-year-old girl,” Ratajkowski said, referring to Sumner Stroh, the first woman to reveal her alleged affair with Levine. “I was frustrated with the way in which an attack narrative was being established on this girl, instead of asking what happens to the person who is in a relationship and as such has contracted obligations.”



“In the case [of my photos with Harry], it’s more of the same," Emily added. "I feel bad for Olivia because she has had to suffer this situation on several occasions.”