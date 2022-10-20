Emily Ratajkowski Wore a Gigantic Canadian Tuxedo While Opening Up About Her Split From Sebastian Bear-McClard

Emily Ratajkowski is switching things up — both in her fashion and in her dating life. During an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the supermodel swapped her typical body-hugging looks for slouchy menswear silhouettes while speaking out about her split from ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard for the first time.

On the November issue’s cover, the model posed against a white backdrop in an incredibly oversized Balenciaga Canadian tuxedo consisting of a light-wash denim button-up jacket (which concealed her hands) and matching slouchy blue jeans (which pooled at her feet). Nothing but a pair of simple black pointy-toed heels — also from the fashion house — accessorized EmRata’s look, and she kept her glam minimal with a no-makeup makeup look and a slicked-back bun.

While her outfit may have been baggy, the mother-of-one truly bared it all when talking to the publication about the current state of her personal life. “I can tell you that I have never been single before,” she shared. “I feel all the emotions. I feel anger, sadness. I feel excitement. I feel joy. I feel levity. Every day is different. The only good thing I know is that I’m feeling all those things, which is nice because it makes me believe that I’ll be OK.”

Ratajkowski then revealed that she is, in fact, slowly but surely getting back into the dating game before explaining how her dates will feel different this time around. “To use the TikTok phrase, I was a bit of a ‘pick-me girl’ in the sense that I wasn’t very good at deciding what I liked,” she shared. “I really wanted to be chosen. It was hard for me to go on a date with someone and think about how much I did or didn’t like them. I would have been thinking about how they were perceiving me, what it meant, what they wanted from me, what it meant about my self-worth.”

She added, “I don’t have that anymore. So now it’s really fun to go to dinner with someone and be like, ‘Cool. I really enjoyed these parts of them. I really didn’t like these other parts.’”