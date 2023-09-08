Emily Ratajkowski's Acid Green Lace Dress Is the Only Way to Keep Cool Right Now

She's the only celeb dressed appropriately for New York's sizzling temps.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
Published on September 8, 2023
While stars like Hailey Bieber seem to be immune to the current heat wave that's making New York Fashion Week the hottest ticket in town quite literally, Emily Ratajkowski isn't sacrificing function for fashion just yet. The author, award-winning podcaster, and mother stepped out into the balmy and blisteringly hot NY sidewalks wearing a breezy see-through lace dress that may have been light as air but stole the spotlight thanks to its retina-searing neon green highlighter-adjacent color.

EmRata found some time during her sure-to-be-packed schedule to take a stroll and offered up a master class in actually looking at the temperature before stepping out. Her dress featured a halter neckline and deep-V bodice and hit right at her calves. She finished the look with strappy heels, a black bag, and a silver Simon G necklace. Her "glazed amber" hair was straight and sleek and her grown-out bangs were swept to one side as she braved the outside world and ditched the safe haven of air conditioning. 

While her latest look exemplifies the model's famed off-duty style, EmRata recently spoke about her duties in front of the camera, which now includes being the face of Victoria's Secret's latest launch. She told POPSUGAR back in August that working with the storied lingerie brand was unbelievable and that getting to rub shoulders with names like Adriana Lima, Naomi Campbell, and Gisele Bündchen was a surreal moment.

"Those women were larger than life to me — they still are in many ways — and that's what it means to be iconic," Ratajkowski said. "Their beauty and the images they've produced with incredible photographers and designers and teams were and are so artful. They represent so much."

