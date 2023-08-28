Emily Ratajkowski Danced Around Her Relatable Messy Bedroom in a Gray Sports Bra and Low-Rise Boxer Shorts

Emily Ratajkowski, supermodel, bestselling author, and mom, treats her home like her very own private runway. Just last week, she paraded around her kitchen in an itty-bitty two-piece swimsuit. And yesterday, she was it again, sporting the cool-girl underwear trend while dancing around her bedroom that will, without a doubt, put you in a good mood.

On Sunday, the supermodel shared a caption-less TikTok detailing her recent weekend attire for her 2.5 million followers by snapping a video of the full-body ‘fit live from her messy yet very relatable bedroom. Sundays are for catching up on your laundry after all, and EmRata danced around in nothing but a heather gray scooped bralette featuring white trim with a pair of teeny-tiny white boxer shorts (slung well below her hip bones) to Jungle’s hit “Back on 74.”

EmRata kept her accessories to a minimum, and styled her copper-colored hair with gently tousled waves and her fringe split to each side.

When she's not at home, EmRata's been stepping out in a range of Y2K outfits. Between her slouchy, low-rise cargo pants, divisive statement necklaces, and big belts over minidresses, the supermodel’s latest style is taking us back to the early 2000s.

Gotham/GC Images

And her most recent OOTD looked oh-so-familiar. Walking the streets of New York City, the model sported a cropped white regencycore blouse from House of CB, featuring billowing sleeves and a twisted bust, with a black Silk Laundry skirt and tan leather knee-high stiletto boots. But it was a specific choice of accessory that had us doing a double take: a Baby Phat chain belt with a charm of the brand's signature cat logo.

