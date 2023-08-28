Emily Ratajkowski Danced Around Her Relatable Messy Bedroom in a Gray Sports Bra and Low-Rise Boxer Shorts

Sundays are for catching up on laundry.

By
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan is a writer reporting on all things fashion and entertainment.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 28, 2023 @ 09:42AM
Emily Ratajkowski Styled Her Cropped Pirate Blouse With a Silk Skirt and a Retro Baby Phat Chain Belt

Emily Ratajkowski, supermodel, bestselling author, and mom, treats her home like her very own private runway. Just last week, she paraded around her kitchen in an itty-bitty two-piece swimsuit. And yesterday, she was it again, sporting the cool-girl underwear trend while dancing around her bedroom that will, without a doubt, put you in a good mood.

On Sunday, the supermodel shared a caption-less TikTok detailing her recent weekend attire for her 2.5 million followers by snapping a video of the full-body ‘fit live from her messy yet very relatable bedroom. Sundays are for catching up on your laundry after all, and EmRata danced around in nothing but a heather gray scooped bralette featuring white trim with a pair of teeny-tiny white boxer shorts (slung well below her hip bones) to Jungle’s hit “Back on 74.”

EmRata kept her accessories to a minimum, and styled her copper-colored hair with gently tousled waves and her fringe split to each side.

When she's not at home, EmRata's been stepping out in a range of Y2K outfits. Between her slouchy, low-rise cargo pants, divisive statement necklaces, and big belts over minidresses, the supermodel’s latest style is taking us back to the early 2000s.

EmRata 2000s skirt

Gotham/GC Images

And her most recent OOTD looked oh-so-familiar. Walking the streets of New York City, the model sported a cropped white regencycore blouse from House of CB, featuring billowing sleeves and a twisted bust, with a black Silk Laundry skirt and tan leather knee-high stiletto boots. But it was a specific choice of accessory that had us doing a double take: a Baby Phat chain belt with a charm of the brand's signature cat logo.

