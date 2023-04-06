Emily Ratajkowski Left Her Silky Gold, Side Boob-Baring Top Completely Unbuttoned

While making a case for the return of the selfie.

Published on April 6, 2023 @ 10:20AM
Emily Ratajkowski Instagram Story gold blouse
Photo:

Instagram/Emrata

Emily Ratajkowski may have her hands full with a certain budding romance at the moment, but luckily for us, that’s yet to stop her from continuing to bring her style A-game to the streets, the ‘gram, and everywhere in between. Case in point? Just a day after serving a masterclass in elevated errands-running dressing, the supermodel kept the spring fashion inspo coming by sharing a pair of silky (and sultry!) snaps to her Instagram Story.

On Wednesday, EmRata blessed our feeds with the mid-week pick-me-up we’d been needing by posting two captionless selfies to her Story. While the model sported the same simple outfit in each photo — a long-sleeve gold, inner boob-baring blouse worn completely undone with nothing underneath — she hit two different angles in the snaps to show off her natural glam: a tousled, side-parted hairstyle and a bronzy makeup look.

Emily Ratajkowski Instagram Story gold blouse

Instagram/EmRata

A simple brown smoky eye, black cat-eye liner, and a glossy pink lip completed the look, and Ratajkowski skipped any major accessories when crafting the outfit, save for a gold “Sylvester” necklace in honor of her son. 

Emily’s pair of selfies and subtle (yet incredibly sweet) shoutout to her son, who she shares with ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, comes just weeks after she celebrated Sylvester’s second birthday with a heartfelt Instagram tribute.

“My beautiful baby turns 2 this week and the time has gone by as quickly as this video,” the model captioned a compilation of clips set to “Freefall” by Rainbow Kitten Surprise. “What a two years it’s been, Sly. So much joy, so much pain. So many lessons. I’ll do anything to keep you safe and make sure your life is a wonderful one. Being your mama is magical. I love you more than you could ever know.”

