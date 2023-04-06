Celebrity Emily Ratajkowski Emily Ratajkowski Left Her Silky Gold, Side Boob-Baring Top Completely Unbuttoned While making a case for the return of the selfie. By Averi Baudler Averi Baudler Instagram Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on April 6, 2023 @ 10:20AM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Instagram/Emrata Emily Ratajkowski may have her hands full with a certain budding romance at the moment, but luckily for us, that’s yet to stop her from continuing to bring her style A-game to the streets, the ‘gram, and everywhere in between. Case in point? Just a day after serving a masterclass in elevated errands-running dressing, the supermodel kept the spring fashion inspo coming by sharing a pair of silky (and sultry!) snaps to her Instagram Story. On Wednesday, EmRata blessed our feeds with the mid-week pick-me-up we’d been needing by posting two captionless selfies to her Story. While the model sported the same simple outfit in each photo — a long-sleeve gold, inner boob-baring blouse worn completely undone with nothing underneath — she hit two different angles in the snaps to show off her natural glam: a tousled, side-parted hairstyle and a bronzy makeup look. Instagram/EmRata Emily Ratajkowski Paired Kim Possible Pants with a Pikachu Water Bottle A simple brown smoky eye, black cat-eye liner, and a glossy pink lip completed the look, and Ratajkowski skipped any major accessories when crafting the outfit, save for a gold “Sylvester” necklace in honor of her son. Emily’s pair of selfies and subtle (yet incredibly sweet) shoutout to her son, who she shares with ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, comes just weeks after she celebrated Sylvester’s second birthday with a heartfelt Instagram tribute. “My beautiful baby turns 2 this week and the time has gone by as quickly as this video,” the model captioned a compilation of clips set to “Freefall” by Rainbow Kitten Surprise. “What a two years it’s been, Sly. So much joy, so much pain. So many lessons. I’ll do anything to keep you safe and make sure your life is a wonderful one. Being your mama is magical. I love you more than you could ever know.”