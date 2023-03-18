Emily Ratajkowski Stepped Out With New French-Girl Fringe

The other Emily in Paris.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker

March 18, 2023
Emily Ratajkowski
Following her short-lived fling with comedian Eric André, Emily Ratajkowski is back to being single and has a flirty new hairstyle to prove it. 

On Friday, the model was spotted arriving at Sony studio in New York to record the latest episode of her podcast, High Low with EmRata, sporting a new set of bangs. Swapping her curtain bangs for feathery French-girl fringe, Emily wore her dark brown tresses down in windblown waves with a middle part and freshly-snipped wisps of hair across her forehead. She finished off her glam with a nude lip, rosy cheeks, and charcoal liner. 

Emily Ratajkowski

As for her outfit, Emily kept it casual in a pair of low-slung khaki trousers and a midriff-baring cropped black jacket with a vibrant green shirt peeking out from underneath. Gold drop earrings, a hunter green belt bag slung across her chest, and yellow Vans accessorized her daytime look. 

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Emily and Eric were officially no longer a couple, and that they ended things even before the release of that NSFW Valentine's Day photo. A source close to the model told E! News that EmRata "broke up with Eric days before he posted that photo," adding: "She had nothing to do with the posting."

According to André, Emily snapped the now-viral photo while "in the moment." "I was drinking wine, she started dying laughing, and she was like, ‘I have to take a picture of this,'" he told Rolling Stone. "She took the picture, we both started cracking up, and she was like, ‘This is iconic'—she kept saying ‘iconic.' We both agreed this was a beautiful image that we had to share with the world."

