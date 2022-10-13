Emily Ratajkowski Wore a See-Through Fishnet Gown Over Nude Lingerie

Fishnet is the new sheer.

Published on October 13, 2022
Emily Ratajkowski
Fishnets are quickly becoming the latest take on naked fashion, and who better than Emily Ratajkowski, the queen of naked dressing herself, to usher in the new trend?  

On Wednesday, the model attended W Magazine’s 50th Anniversary party in New York wearing a completely see-through metallic fishnet gown with nothing but nude silk underwear and a matching triangle bra underneath. The dress featured a high-neck and long sleeves, and also revealed a pair of strappy black sandals through its mesh netting. Her only other accessory included a black patent leather clutch. 

EmRata wore her hair in voluminous '70s-style waves while finishing off her glam with a glossy nude lip and copper eyeshadow. 

Emily's latest outing came hours after the model-slash-author revealed she's "newly single" amid rumors she's dating Brad Pitt. “I’m newly single for basically the first time in my life ever, and I just feel like I’m kind of enjoying the freedom of not being super worried about how I’m being perceived,” she said about her recent split from Sebastian Bear-McClard while speaking with Variety.

She added, "One of the things I write about in the last essay of [“My Body”] is about control and kind of understanding that one of the best ways to actually be happy and have some semblance of control is letting go."

