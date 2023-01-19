Emily Ratajkowski Defied Winter's Fashion Rules in an Extreme Crop Top

No matter the weather, Emily Ratajowski wears what she wants, when she wants. A suede jacket and boots during a heatwave? Yes. Tube tops in the dead of winter? Most definitely. And yesterday, she broke the fashion rules once again when she stepped out in an unseasonable crop top for a mid-afternoon stroll.



While arriving at Sony Music Studios in New York City, EmRata was dressed down, wearing a tiny white baby tee that showed off her ultra-toned midsection. She teamed the itty-bitty top with low-rise black joggers, gray and white New Balance sneakers, and a beige shearling jacket on top to keep warm. A black crossbody bag was slung across her shoulders, and Emily disguised her makeup-free complexion beneath a pair of round reading glasses. Meanwhile, her brunette hair was worn down and straight with a middle part.



It's unclear why Emily was headed to the music studio, but it could potentially have something to do with one of her new flings. Since divorcing from her ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard last year, the model and mom has been casually dating again, and has been linked to former SNL star Pete Davidson, DJ Orazio Rispo, and most recently, comedian Eric André.



Back in October, Emily spoke about enjoying being single during an interview with Harper's Bazaar. “I have gone on dates,” she said, but added that she hasn't joined any dating apps — at least not yet. “I can tell you that I have never been single before,” Ratajkowski said amid her breakup with Bear-McClard. “I feel all the emotions. I feel anger, sadness. I feel excitement. I feel joy. I feel levity. Every day is different. The only good thing I know is that I’m feeling all those things, which is nice because it makes me believe that I’ll be okay.”