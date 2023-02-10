Emily Ratajkowski and Eric Andre Look Pretty Happy Together in These New Photos

Rumors or not, I want what they have.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on February 10, 2023 @ 04:08PM
Emily Ratajkowski Eric Andre
Photo:

Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski made headlines when she was spotted with comedian Eric Andre for the first time early in 2023. While she hasn't made anything official just yet, the supermodel and author was spotted alongside Andre again in New York City today. And when a model makes time for a casual stroll during the hectic schedule of New York Fashion Week, it can't be just a quick errand run. 

For the afternoon stroll, Ratajkowski wore black pants and matching Converse sneakers. She added a striped tube top and an oversized, workwear-inspired jacket. Andre had on orange-tint sunglasses and a hoodie. Both of them opted for low-key looks, but managed to still get snapped smiling (like, really smiling) as they soaked up the sun together.

The Andre rumors come after Ratajkowski's short-lived fling with Pete Davidson and a was-it-or-wasn't-it date with artist Jack Greer that the Daily Mail reported. On a recent episode of her podcast, she shared that she's actually using dating apps, though we're not sure which ones have so many comedians to swipe through.

“I was feeling defiant because so many people told me not to get it,” Ratajkowski said before clarifying that she’s looking specifically for “normies." "So, I’m on this app just to meet those people," she said.

Related Articles
Emma Roberts Kate Spade NYFW 2023
Emma Roberts Shared a New Photo of Her Son After Her Mom Accidentally Revealed His Face
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski's Supersized Curls Are Giving Major Disco Queen Energy
Vanessa Hudgens, Cole Tucker
Vanessa Hudgens Confirmed Her Engagement to Cole Tucker with Photos of Her Ring
Cosrx snail mucin sale
I Use Emily Ratajkowski’s Go-To Serum to Soothe Stressed-Out Skin — and It Contains a Surprising Ingredient
Rihanna Apple News Press Conference
Rihanna Said Finding a Healthy Work-Life Balance as a New Mom Is "Nearly Impossible"
Amazon Shoppers Call These Reebok Sneakers Their 'All-Time Favorite,' and They're 40% Off
These Comfy Sneakers From a Brand Katie Holmes and Gigi Hadid Wear Are Now 31% Off at Amazon
Emily Ratajkowski at Cult Gaia
Emily Ratajkowski Paired Her Ultra-Sheer LBD With Matching Lingerie
Kim Kardashian barbiecore set SKIMS pop up
Kim Kardashian Looked Like a Brunette Barbie in a Bubblegum Pink Three-Piece Set
Royal Family
Royal Insiders Describe the Family Tension Post-'Spare' as "Ghastly"
Prince Harry 2018 Gaelic Athletic Association
Prince Harry Looks Happy and Healthy in a New Charity Video
Catherine Zeta-Jones Cheetah Dress âAnt-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania" Los Angeles Premiere
Catherine Zeta-Jones Got Wild on the Red Carpet in an Animal Print Strapless Gown
Ben Affleck and Jlo at the 2023 Grammys
Sad Ben Affleck Is My Favorite Meme
Harry Styles and Taylor Swift Talking 2023 Grammys
The Internet's Favorite "Divorced Parents" Just Reunited
Megan Fox 2023 Grammys
Megan Fox's White Gown Looked Right Out of a Rock Star Wedding at the 2023 Grammys
Rose Leslie, Kit Harington
Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Are Expecting Their Second Child Together
Kate Middleton, Prince Louis
Kate Middleton Looks Just Like Prince Louis in Her Baby Photos