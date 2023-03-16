Emily Ratajkowski Ended Things with Eric André Before He Posted That Controversial Photo

It was over before it even began.

Published on March 16, 2023 @ 10:29AM
Emily Ratajkowski and Eric AndrÃ© Spotting New York City
Photo:

Getty Images

Remember those controversial photos Eric André posted with Emily Ratajkowski on Valentine's Day, seemingly confirming their relationship? (How could you forget? It's practically been seared in our minds.) Well turns out, things were actually done by the time they went Instagram official with the naked snaps.

A source close to the model told E! News that EmRata "broke up with Eric days before he posted that photo. "She had nothing to do with the posting," the insider said. Ratajkowski also never re-posted the carousel of nude images, which now makes a whole lot of sense.

"I was drinking wine, she started dying laughing, and she was like, ‘I have to take a picture of this,'" André told Rolling Stone in a March interview. "She took the picture, we both started cracking up, and she was like, ‘This is iconic' — she kept saying ‘iconic.' We both agreed this was a beautiful image that we had to share with the world."

Emily Ratajkowski and Eric AndrÃ© Instagram Photo

Eric AndrÃ©/Instagram

During their brief time together, the two were spotted sitting court-side at several basketball games and out and about in New York City. But on February 18, EmRata shared a TikTok talking about a situationship ending, leading fans to believe the two had split. "What should you do when a situationship ends?" she captioned the video, which was set to a quote from the 2019 film The Peanut Butter Falcon, "Start another one."

Shortly before André, Ratajkowski was spotted with the king of flings (and Staten Island) Pete Davidson at a New York Knicks Game, as well. The runway star recently opened up about casually dating during an episode of her podcast High Low With EmRata.

"I've been trying to casually date and not get booed up, not get cuffed up and it's been hard to do that and be kind of mindful of the people that I'm seeing, because I don't necessarily want to know when they're going on another date," she said. "It's been really hard, because basically, any time I go on another date, everybody knows, so the other guys I'm dating see it, and it has been kind of difficult."

