Emily Ratajkowski Says Getting Divorced Before 30 Is “Chic” in Light of Sophie Turner Joe Jonas Split

As one of the most notable girl’s girls, maybe ever, Emily Ratajkowski is not about to let women feel shame for getting divorced in their twenties. Instead? She’s assuring those who do decide to split from their partners that the grass is actually much greener on the other side.

On Wednesday, the supermodel (who divorced her now ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard in 2022 after four years of marriage) shared a message of “congratulations” to any other young divorcées who have found themselves in similar situations.

“So, it seems that a lot of young ladies are getting divorced before they turn 30,” she shared in the clip. “As someone who got married at 26, has been separated for a little over a year [at] 32, I have to tell you, I don’t think there’s anything better. Being in your twenties is the trenches.”

Ratajkowski continued, “There is nothing better than being in your 30s, still being hot, maybe having a little bit of your own money, figuring out what you want to do with your life [and] everything, and having tried that married fantasy and realizing that it’s maybe not all it’s cracked up to be. And then you’ve got your whole life still ahead of you.”

EmRata finished the video by adding, “So, for all of those people who are feeling stressed about being divorced, it’s good. Congratulations. Congratulations.”

In addition to her message in the clip, the mother-of-one also captioned the post with a cheeky message of approval: “Personally, I find it chic to be divorced by the age of 30,” she wrote.

Although Ratajkowski did not call any particular women out by name, she did share the video just a day after news broke that Joe Jonas filed for divorce from Sophie Turner (who’s 27) and after four years of marriage.

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

The couple later confirmed the news with a joint statement shared on Instagram on Wednesday, writing, “After four wonderful years of marriage we mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”