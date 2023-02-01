Emily Ratajkowski Says She Doesn’t Think “Divorce Is a Sad Thing”

Emily Ratajkowski isn’t ashamed of her divorce from her former husband of four years, Sebastian Bear-McClard — and she wants to talk about it. When sitting down with actress Tommy Dorfman on the latest episode of her podcast, High Low with EmRata, the supermodel opened up about how she feels in the aftermath of her split while revealing one sentimental keepsake she still has from their time together: her wedding ring.

During Monday’s installment, Dorfman started the conversation by saying that watching Ratajkowski deal with divorce helped her know she was “not alone” when going through her own. “I love a divorce story,” Ratajkowski replied before confessing the current status of her wedding ring: “I still have it.”

EmRata continued, “Every time I hear a divorce story or when I see the news, I have to remind myself that I have to be like, 'Oh that's sad.' I literally say to people 'Good for you.’”

Explaining why she doesn’t believe “divorce is a sad thing,” Ratajkowski added, “I know a lot of people who are unhappily married for a very long time because they're so afraid of divorce and I don't think that's a good way to live.” The pair then ended the episode with a “cheers to divorce.”

This isn’t the only time that Ratajkowski, who filed for divorce from Bear-McClard in September 2022 after welcoming a child together in March 2021, has gotten candid about her current relationship status. Earlier this month, the model opened up about what her dating life looks like today.

“It's been really hard because basically, any time I go on another date, everybody knows,” she shared on a separate podcast episode. ”So the other guys I'm dating see it, and it has been kind of difficult because of course they're like, 'Oh, didn't talk to her last night,' and then you know, there's pictures of me out to dinner with someone else.”