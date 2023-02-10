Emily Ratajkowski's Supersized Curls Are Giving Major Disco Queen Energy

Another day, another hairstyle for Emily Ratajkowski — at least it seems that way. One moment, she'll be sporting a short wavy bob with baby bangs, and the next? The biggest, bounciest curls that absolutely belong at Studio 54.



On Thursday, the model switched up the styling of chocolate-brown hair once again when she stepped out for an event to celebrate Viktor and Rolf's Flowerbomb fragrance in New York City's East Village neighborhood. Back to her usual mid-length cut, EmRata wore her hair in disco-inspired corkscrew curls, which were glossy, voluminous, and parted down the middle for maximum impact. She paired her curly mane with a matching two-piece set that complemented her hair's '70s vibe. Wearing a black collared crop top with long sleeves and sequined stripes, Emily teamed her tiny shirt with coordinating high-waisted trousers and heels that were hidden beneath her pant legs.



Finishing off the rest of EmRata's glam was a sultry, smoky eye with black liner, a nude lip, and fluffy brows.



While Ratajkowski is known for wearing her natural brunette hair mostly the same (down, middle part, loose waves), she's recently been experimenting with new styles in the wake of her divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard. Aside from her Pulp Fiction-inspired micro bob at Marc Jacobs last week, Emily has also dabbled in updos, added curtain bangs, and even gave herself an at-home haircut on TikTok.