Emily Ratajkowski Still Stands By the "Most Controversial Dress" She's Ever Worn

Emily Ratajkowski has no regrets when it comes to her controversial fashion choices.



Six years after wearing a black cutout naked dress to the 2016 Harper's Bazaar Icons Party that was criticized for being too sexy, the model still stands by her decision to wear it. While reflecting on multiple looks from her past during a sit-down interview with Harper's Bazaar, she revealed the the Julien Macdonald gown, which plunged all the way down to her navel and featured sheer paneling, was "probably the most controversial dress" she's ever worn.

"Somebody called it 'extremely vulgar' and it became this huge controversy on the internet," she said, referring to Tim Gunn's comments. "I was in my 20s and just, like, hadn't registered that it was so sexy, because there is a panel in the middle, but it looks like there isn't." She continued, "I was basically called out for wanting attention, which I think is interesting because you go to red carpets for attention, basically."

Following the event, Gunn told his Fashion Police co-hosts at the time, “If I saw this at a party, all I could do would be to drink. I couldn’t eat. There’s absolutely no way. This dress is so appallingly vulgar and revealing. Why wear anything? Why not just take it all off?”



Despite the backlash, Emily defended the look, adding: "I still think I look great."



During a recent interview with Variety, EmRata spoke about the criticism she still receives today for her feminist outlook. "Women seeking attention is always the classic misogyny hot topic,” she said. “It's really what gets people going, to accuse a woman of seeking attention. Personally, I know that really well. So, yeah, I get a lot of hate. But as they say on TikTok: ‘The girls who get it, get it.’ That's my motto these days.”