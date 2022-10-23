Emily Ratajkowski Still Stands By the "Most Controversial Dress" She's Ever Worn

Tim Gunn once called it "appallingly vulgar."

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on October 23, 2022 @ 12:26PM
Emily Ratajkowski
Photo:

Getty

Emily Ratajkowski has no regrets when it comes to her controversial fashion choices.  

Six years after wearing a black cutout naked dress to the 2016 Harper's Bazaar Icons Party that was criticized for being too sexy, the model still stands by her decision to wear it. While reflecting on multiple looks from her past during a sit-down interview with Harper's Bazaar, she revealed the the Julien Macdonald gown, which plunged all the way down to her navel and featured sheer paneling, was "probably the most controversial dress" she's ever worn. 

"Somebody called it 'extremely vulgar' and it became this huge controversy on the internet," she said, referring to Tim Gunn's comments. "I was in my 20s and just, like, hadn't registered that it was so sexy, because there is a panel in the middle, but it looks like there isn't." She continued, "I was basically called out for wanting attention, which I think is interesting because you go to red carpets for attention, basically." 

Following the event, Gunn told his Fashion Police co-hosts at the time, “If I saw this at a party, all I could do would be to drink. I couldn’t eat. There’s absolutely no way. This dress is so appallingly vulgar and revealing. Why wear anything? Why not just take it all off?”

Despite the backlash, Emily defended the look, adding: "I still think I look great."

During a recent interview with Variety, EmRata spoke about the criticism she still receives today for her feminist outlook. "Women seeking attention is always the classic misogyny hot topic,” she said. “It's really what gets people going, to accuse a woman of seeking attention. Personally, I know that really well. So, yeah, I get a lot of hate. But as they say on TikTok: ‘The girls who get it, get it.’ That's my motto these days.”

Related Articles
Emily Ratajowski
Emily Ratajkowski's Plunging Minidress Wasn't Even the Sexiest Part of Her Outfit
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Wore a Gigantic Canadian Tuxedo While Opening Up About Her Split From Sebastian Bear-McClard
Florence Pugh Valentino Haute Couture Show
Florence Pugh Clapped Back at "Vulgar" Critics of Her See-Through Valentino Dress
Hailey and Justin Bieber
Hailey Bieber Revealed What Her Relationship with Justin Looks Like After Four Years of Marriage
Rege Jean Page Thor Premiere London
Regé-Jean Page Had Some Words for People Who Body-Shamed Florence Pugh
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner Broke So Many Fashion Rules in One Outfit
Controversy Be Damned, Celebrities and Luxury Fashion Need Each Other
How Celebrities Bring "Canceled" Brands Back from the Brink (And What They Get in Return)
TBT: Lindsay Lohan & Samantha Ronson
TBT: Lindsay Lohan and Samantha Ronson Went on Double Dates With Their Moms
megan fox brown dress wavy hair
Megan Fox Got Real About the Backlash She Faced for Calling Out Hollywood Misogyny in 2008
EmRata Tube Skirt Trend
Emily Ratajkowski Is Bringing Back This Ultra-Comfy '90s Skirt Trend
EmRata Clap Back at Body Shamers - LEAD
7 Times EmRata Clapped Back at Body Shamers
Hailey Bieber Cargo Pants Instagra
Hailey Bieber Paired Her Crop Top with This Throwback Trouser Trend
How Christian Siriano Dressed 8 Starts for the 2022 Tony Awards
Christian Siriano on Dressing SIX Stars for the 2022 Tony Awards
Pretty Little Liars Style
So, Apparently 'Pretty Little Liars' Aesthetic Is Back
Celebs in Crochet Trend
Supermodels and Celebrities Can't Stop Wearing TikTok's New Favorite "Grandma" Trend
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Is Facing Backlash Over Her Tone Deaf Advice for Working Women