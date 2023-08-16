Emily Ratajkowski Styled Her Cropped Pirate Blouse With a Silk Skirt and a Retro Baby Phat Chain Belt

Ahoy.

Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak
Emily Ratajkowski
Instagram/EmRata

Emily Ratajkowski's street style aesthetic is less model-off-duty and more early 2000s cosplay (do a belted minidress, low-rise cargo pants, statement necklaces, and flossing bikinis ring a bell?). Her most recent OOTD pulls inspo from that same era while also channeling another one altogether.

On Wednesday, EmRata took to her Instagram to show off her 'fit that included a cropped white regencycore (or piratecore) blouse with an exaggerated collar and plunging neckline, a black tea-length Silk Laundry skirt, and tan leather stiletto boots with a gold buckle along the ankle.

Emily Ratajkowski

Instagram/EmRata

As if the outfit alone wasn't head-turning enough, Ratajkowski added one specific accessory that took us all the way back: a Baby Phat chain belt with a charm of the brand's signature cat logo. She also carried a black-and-gold shoulder bag, matching hoop earrings, and black sunnies. The model's rust-colored hair was gently tousled and face-framing fringe, and her subtle latte makeup look consisted of a bronzy complexion and glossy beige lip.

In the video, Ratajkowski can be seen giving followers a closer look at the ensemble by panning the camera down her outfit before a clip shows her stepping away from the phone and lifting her leg and putting on her sunglasses. In a separate Instagram Story, EmRata shows off the 'fit, including the vintage belt, with a full-body mirror selfie in her apartment. And in a totally relatable move, the star doodled out some of the background with the white pen feature on IG.

Kimora Lee Simmons first launched Baby Phat back in 1999, and it was seen on the likes of pretty much every celeb (including Rihanna, LisaRaye McCoy, Kim Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen, Alicia Keys, and more). Simmons re-launched the brand back in 2019, per MadameNoire.

