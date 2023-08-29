Emily Ratajkowski’s Stringy Crochet Bikini Top Doubles as a Seashell Bra

Ariel could never.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Published on August 29, 2023 @ 02:52PM
Emily Ratajkowski is no stranger to a head-turning swimwear look (who could forget the time she wore a backless one-piece that was more string than bikini?), but her latest summer set may have just blown all of her previous ensembles entirely out of the water.

On Tuesday, EmRata’s swimwear brand, Inamorata, shared a series of snaps on Instagram to promote its newest crochet bikini, the Lorelei. Knowing that there’s no one better to model the sexy suit than the founder herself, Ratajkowski was pictured posing in the white seashell-shaped crochet top (complete with a halter neckline and hip-skimming strings) and matching low-rise bottoms during a quick outdoor photoshoot. The A-lister accessorized only with an oversized gold pendant and her signature “Sylvester” necklace, and she rounded out the look by wearing her hair down in blown-out waves with a middle part.

“Introducing the Lorelei 🐚 crochet bikini,” the brand captioned the dump. “Available tomorrow, 8/30 12 pm EST.”

While the mother-of-one opted not to promote the new suit on her own Instagram account, the post came just days after she posed in yet another stellar bikini while hanging out at home.

emily ratajkowski instagram bikini

Instagram/emrata

Earlier this month, Emily flexed her posing chops in a red, orange, and blue multi-colored string bikini that featured triangle-shaped cups and high-cut thong bottoms. A bright turquoise necklace and a copy of the book Working Girl: On Selling Art and Selling Sex complimented the warm-weather look, and she finished it off by wearing her then-red hair down in beachy waves.

