Emily Ratajkowski's Casual Errand-Running Look Included a Bra Top and Sneakers

Nothing screams "trend" like spotting two different celebrities wearing essentially the same look within days of each other (bonus points if they're wearing an identical piece). Emily Ratajkowski recently stepped out in the perfect errand-running look, and sneaker enthusiast Chase Stokes took a page from her book for his own casual OOTD.

Ratajkowski wore an oversized brown button-down shacket which she wore open to reveal a twisted white bra top styled with slouchy navy trousers. Ratajkowski added thin sunglasses, gold hoop earrings, and white sneakers to complete the look. Her hair was styled straight and in a middle part.

For his part, the Outer Banks star wore a terra cotta-colored suede jacket styled with a black-and-white striped T-shirt, charcoal trousers, and a brown leather belt. Sunglasses and sneakers also finished off his look.

The outfits weren't just similar in nature, the two stars actually had on the exact same pair of white sneakers. EmRata and Stokes both sported the My Name Is BB 4000 II sneaker from Reebok.

Before the Internet descends into unprovoked dating rumors about these two sharing kicks, the Hollywood eligible bachelor and bachelorette are both already (allegedly) spoken for. Stokes has been tied to country singer Kelsea Ballerini and the new couple even made their red carpet debut over the weekend at the 2023 CMT Awards. EmRata was recently spotted locking lips with one Mr. Harry Styles and hinted that they have been dating for a couple months during a podcast appearance right before the aforementioned kiss.

“I just started dating someone that I think I like, so that is different," she I was like, 'He's kind of great,’” she said on the Mar. 9 episode of Going Mental With Eileen Kelly. “But if you had been talking to me four weeks ago, absolutely. I would be seeing someone and then suddenly the way he would walk would be like, ugh.”