Emily Ratajkowski's Casual Errand-Running Look Included a Bra Top and Sneakers

And Chase Stokes wore a nearly identical outfit — minus the bra.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on April 5, 2023 @ 01:54PM
Emily Ratajkowski
Photo:

Courtesy of Reebok

Nothing screams "trend" like spotting two different celebrities wearing essentially the same look within days of each other (bonus points if they're wearing an identical piece). Emily Ratajkowski recently stepped out in the perfect errand-running look, and sneaker enthusiast Chase Stokes took a page from her book for his own casual OOTD.

Ratajkowski wore an oversized brown button-down shacket which she wore open to reveal a twisted white bra top styled with slouchy navy trousers. Ratajkowski added thin sunglasses, gold hoop earrings, and white sneakers to complete the look. Her hair was styled straight and in a middle part.

Emily Ratajkowski

Courtesy of Reebok

For his part, the Outer Banks star wore a terra cotta-colored suede jacket styled with a black-and-white striped T-shirt, charcoal trousers, and a brown leather belt. Sunglasses and sneakers also finished off his look.

Chase Stokes

Courtesy of Reebok

The outfits weren't just similar in nature, the two stars actually had on the exact same pair of white sneakers. EmRata and Stokes both sported the My Name Is BB 4000 II sneaker from Reebok.

Before the Internet descends into unprovoked dating rumors about these two sharing kicks, the Hollywood eligible bachelor and bachelorette are both already (allegedly) spoken for. Stokes has been tied to country singer Kelsea Ballerini and the new couple even made their red carpet debut over the weekend at the 2023 CMT Awards. EmRata was recently spotted locking lips with one Mr. Harry Styles and hinted that they have been dating for a couple months during a podcast appearance right before the aforementioned kiss.

“I just started dating someone that I think I like, so that is different," she I was like, 'He's kind of great,’” she said on the Mar. 9 episode of Going Mental With Eileen Kelly. “But if you had been talking to me four weeks ago, absolutely. I would be seeing someone and then suddenly the way he would walk would be like, ugh.”

Related Articles
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Paired the Tiniest Crop Top With a Super-Oversized Moto Jacket
Dua Lipa Versace FW 2023 Show
Dua Lipa Put a Sexy Twist on Business Casual With a Sheer Button Down and Black Bra Top
Cariuma Sneakers Review
My Mom, Sister, and I Walked 20,000+ Steps in 3 Different Sneakers From This Comfy Shoe Brand
EMily ratajkowski cannes film festival
Emily Ratajkowski May Have Just Revealed That She’s Been Secretly Dating Harry Styles for Two Months
The Polarizing Sneaker I Used to Wear as a Kid Is Cool Again â and Martha Stewart Is the Latest Celebrity to Wear It
The Polarizing Sneaker I Owned as a Kid Is Cool Again — and Martha Stewart Is the Latest Celebrity to Wear It
Shania Twain
Shania Twain Wore a Sheer Butterfly Dress with Hip Cutouts to the 2023 CMT Music Awards
Zendaya
Zendaya Wore a Sequined Sari With a Gold Embellished Bra on the Red Carpet
NEWS: Emily Ratajkowski Paired Kim Possible Pants with a Pikachu Water Bottle
Emily Ratajkowski Paired Kim Possible Pants with a Pikachu Water Bottle
Brooke Shields Black Jumpsuit Documentary Promotion
Brooke Shields's Latest Looks Included a Keyhole Jumpsuit and Head-to-Toe Barbiecore
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber's Version of Workwear Includes a Micro Miniskirt and the Tiniest Bandeau Bra
Jennifer Garner's Go-To Comfy Sneaker Brand Discounted Its Best-Selling Style at Amazon
Jennifer Garner's Go-To Comfy Sneaker Brand Is Nurse-Approved for 14-Hour Shifts, and Its Top Style Is on Sale
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian’s Europe Travels Included Pints of Guinness and the Iconic Red Phone Booth
Sebastian Bear-McClard, Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski's Ex-Husband Sebastian Bear-McClard Has Been Accused of Sexual Misconduct
Irina Shayk
Irina Shayk Wore a Super-Stringy Tiny Black Bikini
Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston Nailed the Shipwreck Aesthetic in a Sheer Netted Minidress
NEWS: Emily Ratajkowski Just Revealed That She "Recently Became a Swiftie"
Emily Ratajkowski Just Revealed That She “Recently Became a Swiftie”