What Exactly Is Happening in Emily Ratajkowski's Chaotic Instagram Post?

Celebrities are notorious for their wild Instagram curations. Oftentimes the photos they post are confusing, chaotic, and more often than not, make absolutely no sense — at least, not to the average person. Take, for instance, Kylie Jenner's recent photo shoot in the middle of nowhere in a teeny-tiny romper, or Chrissy Teigen posing next to a life-size baguette.



But Emily Ratajkowski's latest photo dump has to be the most unhinged we've ever seen. On Friday, the model and author shared a slideshow of snapshots from an undisclosed set, where she was literally flying in the air (with the assistance of a harness) while seemingly wearing nothing but a pair of black stilettos.



The photos left us with so many questions, like is this part of some trendy, new celebrity workout we don't know about? Or is EmRata going to be in the next James Bond sequel? And most importantly, is she wearing any clothes?

"I do my own stunts 😎," she cheekily captioned the slideshow of behind-the-scenes snaps without giving any further context.



Whatever the project — it's likely to be a smashing success. Not only is Ratajkowski an accomplished model, actor, and author, but she's also an amazing mother. Emily shares her baby son, Sylvester Apollo Bear, with her ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, and recently spoke about the rewarding job of being a mom in a wide-ranging interview with Elle UK in November 2022.

"You sacrifice so much of your identity when you become a mother. And I feel like my life is just beginning," she said. "Now, for the first time, I am enjoying the world more. And yet now I have this incredible responsibility of raising a child. But one thing I have decided is how I want Sly to think about women. I want him to have an example of a mom who is happy."

