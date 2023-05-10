Emily Ratajkowski Revealed the Beauty Essential She “Can’t Live Without” — and It’s Just $9 at Amazon

She uses it for everything from a “glossy lip” to an under-eye cream.

Published on May 10, 2023

Emily Ratajkowski
There are those rare moments when you stumble upon a product that seemingly does it all and it feels like you won the lottery. For some, it’s a tinted lip treatment that somehow looks even better as blush and for others, it’s a skin-enhancing balm that replaces everything from foundation to highlighter. And for Emily Ratajkowski, it’s a drugstore staple she claims works as a lip balm, eye cream, and everything in between. 

The supermodel and High Low With EmRata host recently shared through Vogue’s “In the Bag” YouTube series that, in addition to a viral Charlotte Tilbury highlighter and round brush to style her bangs, CeraVe’s Healing Ointment is an item that never leaves her Miu Miu, deeming it one she “can’t live without.” Nearly everything in her bag was multi-functional, from the pencil that lined both her eyes and lips to the lipstick that doubled as a blush, and this ointment is no exception. “It’s skincare, it’s…a glossy lip,” Ratajkowski said, adding, “I’ll put this under my eyes on a plane or before I go to bed.” And right now, you can grab that everyday essential for $9 at Amazon.

CeraVe Healing Ointment

Amazon

Shop now: $9 (Originally $11); amazon.com 

While the drugstore skincare line has long been a dermatologist-staple, CeraVe recently exploded in popularity thanks to TikTok, with the ointment now boasting more than 7,600 five-star ratings on Amazon. This treatment is designed for dry, cracked skin, formulated with hyaluronic acid, three ceramides, and petrolatum — more commonly known as petroleum jelly — which locks in moisture, ultimately reducing water loss, per the brand. 

And according to shoppers, it’s a “holy grail” product. “It moisturizes your face without stripping and it leaves your skin extremely soft after use,” wrote one person who deemed the ointment, “magic in a bottle.” Another shopper, who wrote that they use this to moisturize their “skin, under-eyes, lips” and more, explained that they love how this has a slightly “plumping effect,” with another person confirming that when applied at night, they, too, wake up to “super hydrated and plump skin.”

As much as I adore trying new skincare, there are few things I love more than whittling down my routine while still keeping it effective. So, I’m taking after Emily Ratajkowski and adding this multi-use ointment to my cart while it’s just $9 at Amazon.

