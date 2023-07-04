Emily Ratajkowski’s Practical Pants Are a Throwback Style That Taylor Swift and Oprah Approve of, Too

What goes around comes back around. Not only is that an iconic line in a Beyoncé song, but it’s a pillar of style. Fashion hinges on the return of trends, recirculating what once was, and Emily Ratajkowski’s recent look proves that.

Ratajkowski was spotted in a cropped sweater, slim black shades, and all-white Vans while out and about. But her pants are what really caught my attention, as they threw it back to the early 2000s. Similar to these on-sale $30 style at Amazon, the relaxed-fit cargo pants featured chunky seams, a low-rise waist, and a slouchy look.

This isn’t the first time EmRata has worn the Y2K fashion trend, having previously styled the bottoms with a strapless, fire-red top, open-front collared shirt, and even a Pikachu water bottle. Each time she shows up in the Avril Lavigne-inspired look, I’m reminded as to why the pants have made a comeback.



Lepunuo Cargo Pants

Amazon

First off, they’re extremely comfortable. Much like these $25 Allytok bottoms, the roomy trouser legs are spacious, giving you the ability to move with freedom. Meanwhile, the elastic waistband never squeezes your stomach too tight, like many jeans often do. Not to mention, water-wicking options such as M Maroaut’s bottoms keep you dry, which is definitely a perk for rainy (and sweaty) summer days.

Allytok Parachute Pants

Amazon

M Maroaut Cargo Joggers

Amazon

Beyond their fit and feel, cargo pants are exceptionally easy to style. Like Ratajkowski, they’re easy to pair with a crop top and sneakers. Another option is to wear a one-shoulder blouse and thong sandals for a casual summer look. Or, reach outside the box and layer a bright blazer over a T-shirt for an edgy, trend-froward vibe.

Speaking of styling, cargo pants aren't one size — er, look — fits all. You may love Ratajkowski’s oversized pants and be ecstatic about these $36 lookalikes. On the other hand, huge, billowy bottoms may not be for you. But don’t worry, you can still jump on board the cargo bottoms trend with other variations, such as these cropped capris, UPF 50+ button-ups, or tie-front option. Celebrities such as Taylor Swift, Kate Middleton, and even Oprah have shown us this, donning their own unique silhouettes left and right.

If you can’t wait to make the cargo pants trend your own, shop more editor-approved picks, below.

Zmpsiisa High-Waist Cargo Pants

Amazon

Mofiz Lightweight Cargo Pants

Amazon

Rdruko Quick-Dry Cargo Pants

Amazon

Baleaf Water-Resistant Hiking Pants