Emily Ratajkowski's Lace-Up LBD Had the Highest Slit

It's not the Emily in Paris you remember, because instead of a wide-eyed Chicagoan clad in a jaunty chapeau, Emily Ratajkowski is taking on the City of Light with a very different take on French fashion. In her latest Instagram post, the supermodel, mom, and bestselling author shared a look at her latest outfit, which swapped the usual B in LBD from black to a deep, rich brown. Of course, it wasn't just an ordinary dress, either. The mini in question included a lace-up detail that went way, way up to there and almost showed off EmRata's hips.

Instagram/EmRata.

Ratajkowski captioned the carousel with a simple French flag emoji, but the photos also showed her drinking an icy cocktail while she held a red Jacquemus bag with its signature oversized handle. She wore her hair up with face-framing strands out and kept her makeup clean and simple. She finished the ensemble with a pair of gold strappy sandals with a bold rosette detail on the toe.

Over the Fourth of July holiday, Ratajkowski celebrated in a decidedly different dress, which was white and nearly entirely sheer, according to Marca. During a soirée in the Hamptons, EmRata partied alongside Kim Kardashian and her sister Kendall Jenner and Justin and Hailey Bieber. Michael Rubin's White Party got plenty of attention on TikTok, where attendees including Lori Harvey, Justine Skye, and La La Anthony shared clips from the festivities to their followers (and gave us commoners a look at what the summer's hottest party is all about).

