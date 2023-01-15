Emily Ratajkowski Went Braless Underneath a Cutout Cardigan

And her outfit caught the attention of her rumored new fling, Eric André.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on January 15, 2023 @ 02:29PM
Emily Ratajkowski
Photo:

Emily Ratajkowski Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski's latest look just made a case for adding a going-out sweater to your winter wardrobe. Unlike a basic cashmere crewneck or turtleneck, which are perfectly fine for during the day, a nighttime knit makes a statement while still keeping you warm.  

Take, for instance, EmRata's white cutout cardigan by under-the-radar Korean fashion brand Gateless. 

Rather than layering a shirt (or a bra for that matter) underneath, Emily wore absolutely nothing, providing flashes of skin between each button. She posed in the off-the-shoulder sweater while seated at dinner, and finished off her look with silver hoops, acrylic nails, and a top knot bun with face-framing sections of hair in front. Makeup-wise, she added a swipe of pink lipgloss and defined her brown eyes with black liner. 

Emily's sexy outfit caught the attention of her rumored new fling, comedian Eric André, who included a smiley face emoji with heart-shaped eyes in the comments section of her post. TMZ first linked Ratajowski and André when they were spotted out together in Manhattan last weekend, According to the publication, the pair had a three-hour dinner date at Japanese restaurant Sakagura in Midtown, while photos also showed them laughing and walking with their arms wrapped around each other.

Her date with André came just a week after Emily revealed that she attracts the "worst" kind of men. During her podcast, High Low with EmRata, the mom and model admitted that she's dating again following her divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard, but that she's still searching for the right match. "I feel like I attract the worst [men]," Ratajkowski said. "Sometimes I'm like, 'Fuck.' Because I want a confident man. I don't want an overly confident man who has something to prove and is trying to prove it through me."

Related Articles
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner Went Braless Underneath an Ultra-Sheer LBD
Emily Ratajkowski Instagram story tube top
Emily Ratajkowski Wore a See-Through White Tube Top in the Dead of Winter
Was a Gap Year Enough to Save the Golden Globes?
Was a Gap Year Enough to Save the Golden Globes?
Emily in Paris LED Mask Review
I Tried the $380 LED Face Mask Used in ‘Emily in Paris,’ and It Reduced My Crater-Like Pores
Kourtney Kardashian cut-out dress instagram
Kourtney Kardashian’s Side Boob-Baring Dress Was Littered With Cutouts
Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson's One-Shoulder Gown Had Two Midriff-Baring Cutouts
Catherine Zeta-Jones
Catherine Zeta-Jones Channeled Morticia Addams in a Plunging Jumpsuit with Sheer Cutouts
Emily Ratajkowski Gray Suit
Emily Ratajkowski Says She Attracts the "Worst" Kind of Men
Jenna Ortega 2023 Golden Globes Gucci Dress
Jenna Ortega's 2023 Golden Globes Dress Proves That Cutouts Aren't Going Anywhere
Emily Ratajkowski Cropped Suit Instagram Story
Emily Ratajkowsi Just Made a Case for the Controversial Office Crop Top
Emily Ratajkowski New Year Bikini Instagram
Emily Ratajkowski Shared Three Bikini Snaps — Including One in a Neon Thong
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Put a Party-Ready Spin on the Classic Cardigan
Lily Collins
Lily Collins Donned Winter’s Coziest Coat With a Retro Supermodel-Loved Sneaker
Emily in Paris - Season 3 Costumes
The Hidden Meanings Behind the Outfits From 'Emily in Paris' Season 3
Mindy Kaling white dress Instagram
Mindy Kaling Embraced Taking Fashion Risks With a Cut-Out Dress and Matching Ivory Blazer
Lily Collins 'Emily in Paris' screening New York City
Lily Collins Paired a Glitzy Bow-Covered Minidress With the Tallest Bedazzled Platform Heels