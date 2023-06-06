Emily Ratajkowski Made Black-on-Black Summer-Ready With a Plunging Crop Top and Totally Sheer Skirt

No notes.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on June 6, 2023 @ 09:24AM
Emily Ratajkowski is seen on June 05, 2023 in New York City
Photo:

getty images

The thought of summer dressing may bring to mind flashy prints, bold accessories, and color galore, but Emily Ratajkowski just made a case for black-on-black’s continued wear by stepping out in a muted ensemble that featured some key warm-weather-approved tweaks. 

On Monday, the supermodel kicked off her week in New York City by grabbing dinner with a friend in a plunging black semi-sheer crop top (complete with spaghetti straps, a V-neckline, and a dainty bow) paired with a matching, totally see-through low-rise midiskirt. Ratajkowski layered the skirt, which also featured a knee-high leg slit, over an itty-bitty black thong, and she accessorized further with tall black Isabel Marant leather boots, a coordinating black Miu Miu shoulder bag, and a Zara choker pendant necklace. 

Continuing the effortless summer vibe, EmRata piled her hair on top of her head in a messy updo (save for her French girl forehead fringe), and she finished the look by adding gold hoop earrings, black squoval sunglasses, and a brown lip.

Emily Ratajkowski plaid burberrry slip dress is seen in the West Village

getty images

This wasn’t the only time that Emily took one of her stellar summer looks out for a strut around the city within the past week. On Friday, the model was spotted out yet again, this time wearing her version of the naked dress that included a see-through black, tan, and red plaid Burberry slip dress layered over a black bra and underwear set. A brown leather shoulder bag, nameplate necklace, and black cowboy boots accessorized the ensemble, and Ratajkowski added the finishing touch by wearing her hair down straight with a middle part and swiping on a pink gloss.

