Emily Ratajkowski Made Black-on-Black Summer-Ready With a Plunging Crop Top and Totally Sheer Skirt

Published on June 6, 2023 @ 09:24AM

The thought of summer dressing may bring to mind flashy prints, bold accessories, and color galore, but Emily Ratajkowski just made a case for black-on-black's continued wear by stepping out in a muted ensemble that featured some key warm-weather-approved tweaks. On Monday, the supermodel kicked off her week in New York City by grabbing dinner with a friend in a plunging black semi-sheer crop top (complete with spaghetti straps, a V-neckline, and a dainty bow) paired with a matching, totally see-through low-rise midiskirt. Ratajkowski layered the skirt, which also featured a knee-high leg slit, over an itty-bitty black thong, and she accessorized further with tall black Isabel Marant leather boots, a coordinating black Miu Miu shoulder bag, and a Zara choker pendant necklace. Emily Ratajkowski Kicked Off Pride Month in Extreme Low-Rise Rainbow Pants Continuing the effortless summer vibe, EmRata piled her hair on top of her head in a messy updo (save for her French girl forehead fringe), and she finished the look by adding gold hoop earrings, black squoval sunglasses, and a brown lip. getty images This wasn't the only time that Emily took one of her stellar summer looks out for a strut around the city within the past week. On Friday, the model was spotted out yet again, this time wearing her version of the naked dress that included a see-through black, tan, and red plaid Burberry slip dress layered over a black bra and underwear set. A brown leather shoulder bag, nameplate necklace, and black cowboy boots accessorized the ensemble, and Ratajkowski added the finishing touch by wearing her hair down straight with a middle part and swiping on a pink gloss.