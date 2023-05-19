Emily Ratajkowski's Slinky Red Carpet Slip Dress Doubles as the Perfect Summer Uniform

While it’s no question that Emily Ratajkowski has served us more than enough fashion inspo throughout her decade-long career in the spotlight, there’s rarely been an instance where one of her looks would look just as at home during any average summer outing as it did on the red carpet — until now.

On Thursday, the supermodel stepped out at the 2023 PEN America Spring Literary Gala at New York’s American Museum of Natural History wearing a sexy, floor-length black scoop-neck maxidress. Although EmRata’s dress may have featured Fendi-branded gold strap buckles (and therefore, a bit pricier than the average wardrobe budget may allow) the frock’s classic silhouette offered endless styling opportunities. The A-lister opted to keep accessories to a minimum during the outing, adding nothing but a pair of plain black heels to the look, and she finished the ensemble by styling her brunette hair down straight with a middle part.

Getty Images

Although Ratajkowski dressed up when attending the black tie dinner, the appearance came just hours after she stripped down in promotion of her latest collaboration. On Thursday, the model shared a series of steamy shower snaps with her millions of Instagram followers while announcing her swimwear brand Inamorata’s upcoming collab with clothing brand Mirror Palais.

In the photos, Emily flexed her posing chops both in and out of the shower’s stream while modeling a stringy orange thong bikini from the upcoming line, which featured triangle-shaped cups, high-cut bottoms, and dangling gold beads.

The new launch will be available to shop on May 26, according to Mirror Palais’s Instagram.