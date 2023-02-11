Emily Ratajkowski Wore a Big Blazer With No Pants at Jonathan Simkhai

New York Fashion Week is officially in full swing. And to kick off the festivities was Emily Ratajkowski at the Jonathan Simkhai spring/summer 2023 runway show, where she closed the catwalk in an outfit that nailed the no-pants look.



Wearing a black and crystal-embellished oversized jacket with sleeves too long and a hemline almost too short, Emily teamed the roomy blazer with just a pair of chunky black combat boots. No pants, no shirt, no bra — nothing else was in sight. Allowing the jacket to shine all on its own (quite literally), EmRata went without accessories, and wore her chocolate brown hair down, straight, and tucked behind her ears with a sleek middle part.



For her glam, Ratajkwoski mastered the no-makeup makeup look while highlighting her natural complexion and soft pink pout.

Earlier in the day, the model was spotted out on a stylish stroll in the West Village with her rumored new fling Eric Andre. She and Andre were first linked weeks after Emily was hanging out with another comedian, Pete Davidson. But it appears as if she's is having better luck with Eric, as this marks the pair's second date in a week.

According to Page Six, the two arrived in the same car for dinner at La Ligne (but exited the car separately to avoid the paparazzi) on Wednesday, and just two days later, Emily made time for Eric once again amid her busy NYFW schedule for a lunch date.