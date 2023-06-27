Emily Ratajkowski’s Version of Balletcore Included a Tiny Bra Top, Lacy Puff Sleeves, and a Full-On Tutu

When Emily Ratajkowski decides to try out a trend, she never does it halfway. From plunging, backless, and side-boob-baring crochet swimsuits to dominatrix-style leather dressing, the supermodel is always sure to give the true EmRata treatment to any aesthetic she adopts — and her latest look was no exception.

On Monday, the mom and supermodel decided to document her take on balletcore by sharing a quick video with her 30.1 million Instagram followers. In the clip, Ratajkowski posed ahead of the Jacquemus Le Chouchou Paris Fashion Week show in a lingerie-themed look from the brand comprised of a tiny white bustier bra top and a contrasting voluminous white tutu. Detachable sheer off-the-shoulder puff sleeves, a tiny silver handbag, and sky-high white square-toed ballet heels accessorized the interesting ‘fit, and the model finished her look by wearing her hair down in soft curls and swiping on a red lip.

EmRata sat in the front row during the star-studded show as fellow A-list models (like Kendall Jenner, who brought new meaning to the micro-mini, and Gigi Hadid, who sported a totally sheer dress) walked the runway in similarly head-turning looks.

Getty

Days prior, Ratajkowski stepped out at yet another Paris Fashion Week show in a very different take on designer dressing. On Saturday, the star was spotted at Loewe’s menswear Spring-Summer 2024 show wearing a gigantic black leather trench coat with absolutely nothing underneath. She styled the look with matching knee-high boots and an army green bag, and she wore her hair down (sans her new French fringe) in blown-out waves with a middle part.