Celebrity Emily Ratajkowski Emily Ratajkowski’s Version of Balletcore Included a Tiny Bra Top, Lacy Puff Sleeves, and a Full-On Tutu And just wait until you see her ballet slippers. By Averi Baudler Averi Baudler Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on June 27, 2023 @ 12:02PM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: getty images When Emily Ratajkowski decides to try out a trend, she never does it halfway. From plunging, backless, and side-boob-baring crochet swimsuits to dominatrix-style leather dressing, the supermodel is always sure to give the true EmRata treatment to any aesthetic she adopts — and her latest look was no exception. On Monday, the mom and supermodel decided to document her take on balletcore by sharing a quick video with her 30.1 million Instagram followers. In the clip, Ratajkowski posed ahead of the Jacquemus Le Chouchou Paris Fashion Week show in a lingerie-themed look from the brand comprised of a tiny white bustier bra top and a contrasting voluminous white tutu. Detachable sheer off-the-shoulder puff sleeves, a tiny silver handbag, and sky-high white square-toed ballet heels accessorized the interesting ‘fit, and the model finished her look by wearing her hair down in soft curls and swiping on a red lip. Emily Ratajkowski Just Went Topless in an All-Black Power Suit EmRata sat in the front row during the star-studded show as fellow A-list models (like Kendall Jenner, who brought new meaning to the micro-mini, and Gigi Hadid, who sported a totally sheer dress) walked the runway in similarly head-turning looks. Getty Days prior, Ratajkowski stepped out at yet another Paris Fashion Week show in a very different take on designer dressing. On Saturday, the star was spotted at Loewe’s menswear Spring-Summer 2024 show wearing a gigantic black leather trench coat with absolutely nothing underneath. She styled the look with matching knee-high boots and an army green bag, and she wore her hair down (sans her new French fringe) in blown-out waves with a middle part.